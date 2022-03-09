Ukrainians had an important message for the East Carolina University community and Americans on Tuesday — they will survive the Russian invasion. The cost of that survival, however, is not coming cheap.
That and an overarching sense of patriotism was a uniting factor as students and staff from Ivan Franko National University in Lviv called in over the web to share first-hand their experiences amid the invasion which they said has changed every aspect of their lives.
“I can only think for the next two hours or next three hours,” student Oleh Stayshyn told an audience watching her via wall monitors in ECU’s Global Classrooms in the Brewster Building. “I cannot think what I will do after tomorrow. It is not that possible. You cannot imagine what you will be doing. Maybe tomorrow there will be a missile in your house.”
“It is very depressing but that is the way. I have great hopes to continue my education, getting my bachelor’s degree.”
Grace Gardner, an ECU junior from Fayetteville, said that statement resonated with her.
“It is important for us as the newer generation and as students to educate ourselves but also, if we have the opportunity, to hear it from the people going through it so we can better understand and empathize,” Gardner said. “Ukraine is strong. They are not giving up or faltering.
“They are not thinking about the future,” she said. “I think that is something that as a U.S. citizen who has always lived in the U.S., I have never experienced war. I have never seen it firsthand outside of the news and outside of living near Fort Bragg. There was never that connection and I think hearing from people our age, 20 or 21, kids, hearing them say how they want to live. That is their biggest want right now.”
Tuesday’s event was facilitated to further raise awareness of the conditions Ukrainians are facing, give voice to their narratives, and to show solidarity with the Ukrainian students, Jon Rezek, assistant vice chancellor for global affairs, said in a public invitation to the event.
It came on Tuesday as U.S. officials were reporting that 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 23 invasion began. The Associated Press reported that Russian forces have set siege to Ukrainian cities and cut off necessary resources like food and medicine in what is being called a growing humanitarian disaster and Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II.
Twenty-one people were killed overnight Tuesday in Sumy, a northeastern city of about 250,000, the Ukrainian communications agency reported. The port city of Mariupol is without heat, water, working sewage or phones. Authorities have planned to start digging mass graves for the dead.
The anxiety associated with their country’s suffering weighed heavily on the Ukrainian students. They conjured images of the strife that the war has brought to their personal lives.
“I have not seen my father for a week because he has joined Territorial Defense, a military unit,” said Oleh Melynchenko. “My mother cries a lot. We live in very difficult time right now. I know we will be happy someday but for now all the plans I have made for the future ... it all does not matter. All I want is for the nightmare to end, but I know the trauma of this war, the uncertainty (will last).”
Melynchenko grew more animated.
“When you hear some noise and you are afraid because you do not know if it is missile or just fireworks outside. Neighbors doing something. You just do not know. It is stress. It is really scary. This trauma will be alive for the rest of my life and future generations. I am 20 years old.”
For the young Ukrainians, strife is bringing strength and national pride.
“I want to make emphasize on some points and assure you, firstly, that Ukraine is not losing this war,” said Kateryna Anisova. “I know that there are lots of negative narratives abroad and we are here in very big trouble. Yes, there are very difficult hard events where people are suffering.
“Our armed forces are doing a great job. We can see how we are defending our territories and we occupy the whole country. They, I think it is called protect our positions. You should not think Ukraine is really in trouble. Yes, we are, but everything is not completely kaput as you have probably heard in German.”
Anisova said that those on the call would do well to remember the names of the Ukrainians speaking to them.
“These are the future changemakers in Ukraine,” Anisova said to applause. “I know them and our ambitions and future plans. If you will hear one day that (fellow student) Victoriia Kravchuk is the greatest diplomat of Ukraine ... just remember our names.”
Dr. Allison Peele, assistant director for ECU’s Office of Student Transitions, said she wants to take some of what she heard from the Ukrainians back to her students.
“I found myself almost in tears several times,” Peele said. “Hearing the students talk about the loss of life. People are dying, there is no food or water, but still they are proud to be Ukrainian. They are happy to be citizens of their country and we can help them simply by spreading the word and positive messages.”
For those who wished to get a deeper understanding of the ongoing situation in Ukraine as well as the nation itself, Kravchuk and her fellows have started a social media blitz to spread that awareness. The students’ initiative can be followed at @studentembassy_eng on Instagram.
Gardner said social media is a powerful tool for her generation amid a crisis like this.
“I think since coronavirus started, the internet has been such a way of sharing information and trying to keep up to date with what is going on — to see something of this capacity and something really hard to fathom,” Gardner said.
“This is 2022 and people are being invaded, a full-scale invasion. When we think of that we do not think of it now but as the battles of our parents’ generations in the ‘90s or even ‘80s. I think to be able to see it unfold, to see one post in the morning like ‘missiles’ and you are like ‘missiles?’ This is not something that is an everyday occurrence for us in the U.S.”
“It is very eye-opening and it makes you want to be educated.”