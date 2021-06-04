Ketara Council has hardly stepped foot inside a classroom at D.H. Conley High School in more than a year. But on Friday, she walked across the stage with the rest of her peers to receive her diploma.
Ketara is among more than 1,700 Pitt County Schools students graduating in seven ceremonies held over two days in ECU’s Minges Coliseum. Both in-person and virtual students have come together for commencements, where graduates have been required to wear masks and be seated 3 feet apart. Attendance has been limited to four guests each to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across the country, more schools are hosting in-person graduation ceremonies. For Pitt County Schools, which held limited-attendance outdoor ceremonies in 2020, coming back to Minges Coliseum, where graduations have been held from more than two decades, signals a return to normalcy.
Students from Conley, J.H. Rose and Pitt County Schools Early College High School turned their tassels in Minges’ Williams Arena on Friday. Graduates from South Central, Ayden-Grifton, North Pitt and Farmville Central high schools are celebrating there today.
“Our senior year wasn’t the way we expected it, but we made it through,” student Olivia Chiancone told fellow Conley graduates. “I hope that this year helped us all to realize that we can handle change and adversity.”
Ketara’s mother, Tiesha Council, said her daughter, who is hearing impaired and has an autoimmune deficiency, has had to deal with numerous difficulties over the last 15 months. That is one reason that being part of her high school graduation was so important. Another reason is that Council, who recently completed an associate in arts degree from Pitt Community College, was disappointed to have only a virtual ceremony herself.
“My daughter’s faced so many struggles,” she said. “I didn’t want her to miss out on this opportunity because she’s already missed out on so much from not being at school with her peers. I just wanted her to have this opportunity just like everybody else.”
Like Ketara, J.H. Rose senior Hezekiah Tetterton chose virtual learning this year for health reasons.
“A whole lot of stuff’s going on,” he said. “People end up in the hospital, so I thought I would just save myself from all that.”
But nothing was going to keep him from graduating with the Class of 2021 on Friday afternoon.
“I would say the reason I came here today was to at least have the experience of actual graduation,” he said. “Something like that you would be able to remember for a lifetime.”
Early College
For many graduates of PCS Early College High School, Friday morning’s ceremony celebrated two degrees. Fifty-five of the school’s 72 graduates finished with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from PCC.
“This is a big moment in our lives, and it deserves to be celebrated,” graduate Cristal Esthela Gonzalez-Valdez told her classmates.
Valdez, who has received a scholarship to North Carolina State University where she plans to pursue a degree in math education, credits much of her success to ECHS. She said the school helped her to achieve, despite the fact that she had to learn English as a second language and she has a learning disability.
“They believed we could walk across the stage before we had taken our first step on campus,” she said of counselor Bernetta Bradley and Principal Wynn Whittington, who sat on the stage behind her.
Whittington said students like Valdez have left a legacy at the school, which has received national recognition among Title I schools for two consecutive years.
He recognized that graduates, who are required to perform a minimum of 100 hours of community service, have collectively volunteered more than 10,0000 hours.
J.H. Rose
At the last graduation for Principal Monica Jacobson, who has been named Pitt County Schools director of secondary education, Rose recognized co-valedictorians Noelle de Vente and William Webb, along with salutatorian Lou Jantzen.
Webb, who plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall, reminded his classmates to cherish their relationships.
“You never know what could happen to make everything change,” he said. “Look what happened this past year.”
De Vente, who will attend the United States Naval Academy, challenged fellow graduates to “dare to fail.” She shared a story of her determination to complete a half iron-man competition last summer.
“(It) was a lot less about fitness and a lot more about having the courage to start in the first place,” she said. “So often we have what it takes to do incredible and challenging things, but what we lack is the initial courage to risk failure in the process.”
Jantzen, who plans to attend Columbia University/The Juilliard School, also encouraged students to take risks.
“We won’t always feel confident or motivated to go for our dreams,” he said. “But we should always fear not giving it our best shot.”
Of about 300 graduates at Rose, approximately 120 were recognized as honor graduates.
Among them was Eyad Thaher, who finished magna cum laude in a year in which he spent one semester in-person and the next as a virtual student.
Thaher, who also earned his certified nursing assistant pin, said the pandemic was not the reason he chose to attend classes virtually during his last semester of high school.
“My second semester, I didn’t really have any major classes I had to be present in,” he said. “Not only that, I help manage a restaurant, so it allowed me to stay at my business a lot more. It was a big time-saver for me.”
D.H. Conley
Friday evening’s graduation was also a final one for Conley Principal Don Marr, who has been named principal of E.B. Aycock Middle School for the 2021-22 school year.
Conley recognized about 380 graduates, 160 of them honor graduates. Nine students, including salutatorian Anna Below and valedictorian Trey Cobb, also received an associate’s degree from PCC.
Below, who plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall, said Conley graduates will have diverse paths, including college, the military and the workforce.
“Here we are today the last time all of our paths will intersect,” she said. “Once you cross this stage you will begin down the path of your future.”
Cobb, a varsity soccer captain who opened his speech with a quote from the film “Rocky,” said graduates’ differences are a good thing.
“These contrasting opinions and characteristics we have help us craft our own definition of winning,” he said.
“The amount of wins and loses you have on your personal record doesn’t matter,” said Cobb, who plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall. “What matters in the end and what people will remember is the effort and motivation.”
For students like Grace Page, the celebration marked the end of a difficult year. Page, who attended classes on campus all year, said her family felt the effects of the pandemic.
“We didn’t know if we were going to make it out of this year, but we did,” she said. “I didn’t know if I was actually going to graduate on time with all the struggles and catching up on grades, but I made it.”
Page, who received a scholarship to attend PCC in the fall, said she would have liked to have graduated at her school the way the Class of 2020 did last June. But she was happy to see the long-awaited event take place.
“I’m satisfied either way,” she said. “I get to walk across the stage. That’s all that matters”