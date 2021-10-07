At a business known for producing copies, Alex Perry stands out as an original.
The AccuLink employee arrives early and stays late, often putting in overtime or pitching in for different departments to get the job done. Such dedication to detail has not only drawn praise from his co-workers but has made the 20-year-old the subject of celebration during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Perry, who has autism, is being recognized today as Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s Success Story of the Year in his first year at his first-ever job.
“He’s really dedicated, hard working and dependable,” said Laura Pittman, job developer for ECVC, a not-for-profit corporation that has provided job training and employment services to people with disabilities in eastern North Carolina for more than 50 years. “We just know Alex is doing a great job, whether it’s been a month or six months.”
Perry will receive his award during a presentation at AccuLink, where ECVC will provide lunch for him and his co-workers to mark the occasion. This is the second consecutive year that ECVC has had to cancel its annual recognition banquet due to COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic, which brought record unemployment across the nation in 2020 and sent millions of workers home to do their jobs, did nothing to dissuade Perry from going out to join the labor force. The 2020 J.H. Rose High School graduate, whose senior year had been disrupted due to COVID-19, was not willing to sit at home.
“It’s very boring if you stay at home,” he said. “You’ve just go to dedicate yourself and be trying and willing to go to work.”
Encouraged by his parents, Perry turned to the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, which aims to help people with disabilities achieve their goals for employment and independence. The agency linked Perry with a job coach at ECVC, which then connected him with AccuLink.
“It’s been challenging to find jobs, especially at first when everything shut down,” Pittman said in an interview. “But Alex has a lot of skills.”
Working with a company that has services including printing, mailing and marketing under one roof seemed made-to-order for Perry. The former high school baseball player, who has a first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, could not see himself sitting behind a desk all day.
That has not been a problem at AccuLink, where Perry tends to be mobile within the warehouse, working in different areas as he is needed. In a video to be shown at today’s presentation, Yalanda Duncan, director of e-commerce fulfillment, called him one of the company’s best employees.
Perry’s father, Paul, who plans to attend the ceremony, is proud of what his son has accomplished.
“He has a sense of duty that not a lot of people don’t, and I’m very proud of him,” he said. “He makes me smile when I think about the job that he does. He’s the kind of employee that I would want in my business.”
Bonnie Bright, AccuLink area supervisor, agrees.
“He’s good at everything he does,” she said. “Actually, we have to kick him out when it’s time to go home.
“We don’t have employees like that,” Bright said. “He’s one of the greatest young men that I have ever met.”