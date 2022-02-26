As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues, local residents whose families remain in the former Soviet country fear for their safety and for the future of their homeland.
“The situation is really bad,” said one woman, who asked to be identified only as Irina due to concerns for family members living in Ukraine. “They attacked civilians, they attacked civilian structures, not only military bases, and many civilian people lost their lives. As we see now, it’s just crazy, unbelievable.”
Irina, 29, came to the United States about a decade ago with her husband, who also is a native of Ukraine. The Winterville residents, who are among an estimated 20,000 people of Ukrainian ancestry living in North Carolina, have been unable to return to their homeland since 2014. That is when Russia invaded and later annexed the Crimean Peninsula, where some of their family members still live.
Irina said that while her parents and grandparents are not allowed to leave the region, her immediate concern is for other family members who live near the capital, Kyiv. Irina’s sister and her family have been trying to flee the attacks by going west of the capital, but there are more people trying to escape than trains to carry them.
“It’s really very crowded, very dangerous because people are pushing each other. They’re angry and they’re scared,” Irina said. “(My sister) said she’s seen many international students who are scared and they want to escape.”
Irina said she has been in touch with family members through social media, although some platforms are monitored and are unsafe to use for communication. She said her sister’s family was not expecting Russia to push beyond the eastern region of Ukraine and was unprepared for the attacks.
“I told her, ‘Maybe you should go somewhere, maybe you should move before they attack,’ but she said ‘We don’t believe it’s going to happen,’” Irina said. “People didn’t buy any gas. They didn’t buy any groceries.”
Fellow Ukraine native Lesia, who lives in Winterville with her husband and children, also tried to warn relatives still living in her native land of a growing threat from Russia.
“(I was) calling my relatives and friends and warning them and telling them,” she said, tearfully. “They were just (saying) ‘Everything is peaceful here. Nothing is happening.’ I kept telling them, ‘This is more than you think. If U.S. is showing this constantly on TV, something is really bad going to happen.’”
It is not the first time in recent memory that the two women have seen their homeland invaded. Eight years ago, Russia entered Crimea in what Ukraine views as an invasion or illegal occupation and Russia has called the “reunification of Crimea.”
Irina said she was surprised at the extent of the latest invasion, which she thought might have been restricted to eastern Ukraine, a strategic region known for its valuable resources and factories that can produce weapons and ships.
The two women, both members of Ukrainian Association of North Carolina, said the current invasion appears to be a continuation of what began eight years ago.
“In reality the war started in ‘14, not this big, but it was a war,” Lesia said. “People were dying every day.”
Irina said the military attacks are not the only kind of war that has been waged in Ukraine.
“There is a huge informational war,” she said, adding that she recalls propaganda as early as 2010 that insisted that Ukraine had always been part of Russia and was never an independent nation. “Especially now during this attack, they’ve been brainwashing even more actively.”
Irina said her grandmother, who lives in Crimea, believes that the United States attacked the peninsula and that Russia was protecting the people there.
“She thought United States states wanted to take over Crimea and return it back to Ukraine, so that’s why they launched the attack and now Russia protects them like a big mama bear,” she said. “The propaganda is a huge weapon they’re using. That’s why there are some people who believe in that and they say Putin is their savior.”
But Irina said she has seen Crimea erode since Russia took charge, with freedom of speech restricted and the economy suffering due to sanctions.
Lesia agreed.
“That’s how it is,” she said. “Putin says he’s going to free people. He says he’s going to help them or save them. But in reality, whatever Russia touches, it just becomes the worst place on earth.
“People have no freedom of anything and they’re poor,” she said. “They cannot make money and it’s just a disaster.”
As American friends have called Irina to ask how they could help, she has asked them to contact their representatives to voice support for Ukraine.
“It shows that all civilized countries support us,” she said. “It really matters. Russia doesn’t want this support for us. We just want to show that the whole world is with us.”
Irina is hopeful that economic sanctions will have an effect but is concerned that Europe’s dependency on fuel from Russia might weaken efforts to impose harsher sanctions.
Lesia, too, fears that economic concerns will take first priority.
“Everybody’s talking about economics. They don’t want to hurt the gas prices,” she said. “But somebody has to pay for that. A huge amount of people have to die so we have cheaper gasoline?”
Both believe that NATO countries could help significantly by providing Ukraine protection against air attacks.
“We’re very upset how U.S. and Europe, even though they knew this, they haven’t helped Ukraine in a way,” Lesia said. “They could have sent more weapons. Right now I feel like that they’re abandoned. It’s kind of like everybody’s watching and everybody’s worried by nobody’s doing anything. It’s an innocent country by itself against Russia. They need help.”
