When a local high school student set out to call more attention to black history, she wasn’t going to let a pandemic stand in her way.
D.H. Conley High School junior Alyssa Rambert, one of 10 finalists nationwide for the 2020 Points of Light Youth Summit Pitch Contest, had hoped to use her $1,000 award grant to visit schools and help highlight contributions of African Americans. But restrictions due to COVID-19 kept those plans from getting off the ground.
Instead, Rambert has taken to the airwaves with a series of public service announcements for Black History Month. Four videos in the We Stand series will be aired this month on Greenville’s government access channel (GTV9) and will be shown on its social media sites.
The series, produced by the City of Greenville in cooperation with the Love A Sea Turtle youth leadership and conservation group, will spotlight local black history makers C.M. Eppes, Lucille Gorham, Ledonia Wright and Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
“When you think of the civil rights movement, you think of Martin Luther King Jr. You think of Rosa Parks,” said LAST member Makayla Harris, a South Central High School graduate who is now a junior at East Carolina University. “You think of these people that, of course, have been praised highly for their contributions, but they’re not the only ones.”
Challenged to carry out a project that would make a difference in her local community, Rambert decided to focus on a few historical heroes a little closer to home.
“I believe with history in general that we should be able to know, reflect and grow from (it),” she said. “To start here I believed that would make a bigger impact.
“It’s providing a real side to history, in my opinion.”
City of Greenville Communications Manager and Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said partnering with LAST proved to be a good way for the city to achieve its goal of producing quality content to be shown this month on GTV and social media.
“The videographer, Kelvin Thomas, and I had already been talking about some things we could possibly do for Black History Month,” he said. “Recognizing that someone (Rambert’s age) has the initiative to want to do something like this motivated us, the city, even more to help out any way that we could.”
Letchworth said teens are not the only ones who could learn from these history makers.
“The names are recognizable, but I would dare say a good deal of people do not know the history behind the person for which those facilities are named,” he said. “This is an opportunity to provide them with that information and maybe help them gain an understanding of why these individuals were so special.”
Eppes was supervising principal of Greenville’s African American schools from 1903-42. The namesake of C.M. Eppes Middle School and Eppes Recreation Center spent 65 years as a public school educator and is credited with helping to improve race relations as well as African-American education in Greenville and across much of the state.
Gorham, who died in January 2019 at age 100, was a longtime teacher at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School who became the first African-American woman to serve on the Pitt County Board of Education. The Lucille W. Gorham Intergenerational Community Center, which began in 2007 at the former St. Gabriel’s school site, was named in her honor.
Wright was an East Carolina University associate professor of community health until her death in 1976. She was also the first director of the campus’ African-American Center, which was renamed in her honor in 1995.
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1960, was located at First and Greene streets from 1865 to 1968. The $1.9 million Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, dedicated in August 2020, is a memorial to the church and downtown neighborhood that was destroyed by urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.
Work on the script began in September, with most of the filming taking place in November. Rambert, who was initially reluctant to appear on camera, narrates the series.
Four videos, each approximately one minute in length, will be shown throughout the month on GTV, with one video premiering each week on the city’s Facebook page and other social media outlets.
In addition to the video series, Abby Yoon, youth project mentor for LAST, said We Stand volunteers also are working on other initiatives, including installing a series of trail markers in Wilson to educate youth about black history. History makers who are to be a part of the series include the Chapel Hill nine, black teens who sought service at a segregated lunch counter in 1960; Black Wall Street, a hub of African-American businesses and financial services in Durham in the early 1900s; self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker, a philanthropist and social activist in the early 1900s; and the Freedom Summer Project, a black voter registration drive conducted in Mississippi in 1964.
“There is a need to diversify how history is taught and diversify our curriculum and the narrative that is taught to ensure that all sides of the story, particular with minority groups and marginalized groups are heard and understood,” Yoon, a Conley senior, said. “Many of the lessons that we learn in history are very much relevant to today’s society.”
Although Rambert and other We Stand volunteers hope to someday be able to help present black history in the classroom, they would like to see the video series continue.
“There are so many individuals who had important roles,” Harris said. “That’s really what Alyssa’s trying to touch on, we still must recognize the history that these people have offered to us.
“It’s a great opportunity to just see the history that isn’t being talked about,” she said. “That was really the whole goal for We Stand is to educate the community about issues or history or events or people that are being overlooked.”
The first installment of the video series can be found at www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreenvilleNC.