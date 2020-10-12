Leaders from the national Poor People's Campaign, the state NAACP and other organizations have postponed the We Will NC bus tour scheduled for a stop in Greenville today.
The event was set for 11 a.m. at the Pitt County Board of Elections office, 1717 W. Fifth St. with the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and the Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP.
We Will NC is a statewide effort meant to galvanize North Carolinians to use their voices and vote in the Nov. 3 election, an announcement about the event said. The stops are postponed until further notice with details about rescheduling forthcoming, the campaign announced Monday morning.
An second stop on the tour is set for 3 p.m. in Elizabeth City also was canceled.
House Democrats tour
N.C. House Democrats will gather in Greenville on Monday to promote their push to expand Medicaid, according to an announcement on Friday.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St., and will feature state House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson, Reps. Raymond Smith and Linda Cooper-Suggs and House candidates Emily Bunch Nicholson, Phil Stover and Brian Farkas.
Expansion is a top priority for state Democrats, the announcement said, because it would extend affordable health care to over half a million North Carolinians.
Masks and social distance will be required at the event.