Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to a trace and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of light sleet, light freezing rain, and light snow will occur across inland eastern North Carolina Sunday morning. The threat will be greatest in areas along and west of Highway 17. Though amounts are expected to be light, roads in the Advisory area will have slick spots, especially on bridges and elevated highways. The precipitation is forecast to change to all rain in the early afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&