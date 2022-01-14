A busy COVID-19 testing site operated by OptumServe in partnership with Pitt County Health Department will be closed on Sunday because of the inclement weather threat, the county announced.
This site at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., has been operating by appointment only due to high demand, the county said. Sleet and freezing rain is likely early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, followed by rain and highs near 50.
The site will reopen on Tuesday. Due to the high demand for testing, this site is not currently accepting walk-up or drive-up testing.
Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. People who do not have access to the internet, or who are registering for a minor, can call 877-562-4850.
Appointments for the free testing are offered 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Testing is performed on a drive-through basis in the parking lot of the Greenville Mall across from Wells Fargo.
Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at an OptumServe community testing site. This includes uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license.
Free testing also continues to be available at Vidant Health's drive up site at 2610 Stantonsburg Road. High demand prompted Vidant to pause appointment options and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The site is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The site will be ope 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on this coming Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The testing site is not currently open on Saturday. Vidant had not announced a closure do to weather but check vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing-sites/ for more information.
Vidant also offers testing at 13 other sites across the region listed on its website and says residents may not seek testing at emergency rooms. Many primary care providers and pharmacies also offer testing.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services wesbsite has a testing site locator at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing.