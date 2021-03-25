A free public presentation of on weather and climate science tonight will cap off the ECU Voyages lecture series sponsored by the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
Marshall Shepherd will present “Zombies, Sports and Cola: Implications for Communicating Weather and Climate Science” from 7-8:15 p.m. to registered participants online. The event is open to everyone at no charge.
Shepherd, former president of the American Meteorological Society, is a leading international expert in weather and climate, and is a professor and director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program.
He hosts the Weather Channel’s award-winning show “Weather Geeks,” a pioneering Sunday talk podcast, is a frequent contributor to Forbes magazine and chairs NASA’s Earth Sciences Advisory Committee, according to an advisory from ECU.
Frequently sought as an expert on weather, climate and remote sensing, Shepherd routinely appears on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” “NOVA,” “The Today Show,” CNN, and Fox News, ECU reports. His TEDx Atlanta talk on “Slaying Climate Zombies” is one of the most viewed climate lectures on YouTube.
This presentation is the final lecture in the 2020-21 ECU Voyages of Discovery Series. This year’s series has featured events on the the theme of climate, water and the environment.
The series is made possible through contributions from Harriot College’s Dean’s Advancement Council, WITN, university organizations and many other friends and supporters.
To register or for additional information, visit voyages.ecu.edu. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Cesar Chavez Day
The ECU Ledonia Wright Cultural Center and the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will celebrate Cesar Chavez Day at 6 p.m. on Monday with a virtual event. The event will feature Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
Cesar Chavez Day is a U.S. federal commemorative holiday, proclaimed by President Barack Obama in 2014. It celebrates the birth and legacy of Chavez, a civil rights and labor movement activist.
Dolores Huerta is a civil rights activist and community organizer. She has worked for labor rights and social justice for over 50 years. In 1962, she and Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union, where she served as vice president and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades.
In 2002, Huerta received the Puffin/Nation $100,000 prize for Creative Citizenship, which she used to establish the Dolores Huerta Foundation. The organization is on a mission to inspire and organize communities to build volunteer organizations empowered to pursue social justice.
Huerta has received numerous awards including the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award from President Bill Clinton in 1998 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 from Obama.
The event is free and open to the public; however registration is required for entry. To register visit lwcc.ecu.edu/cesarchavez.
To learn more about the Dolores Huerta Foundation visit https://doloreshuerta.org/.
For more information about Cesar Chavez Day contact Shaun R. Simon, associate director of the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, at 328-5755.