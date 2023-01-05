Education will be a key component in a statewide organization’s approach to stopping human trafficking through the month of January.

NC Stop Human Trafficking on Wednesday announced it is launching a webinar series and social media campaign throughout January. The month is observed at National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The series will consist of seven virtual education sessions, according to a release from the organization.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.