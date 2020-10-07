In an effort to connect with more black women who have breast cancer, Living Beyond Breast Cancer is launching a webinar series Thursday titled “Knowledge is power: Understanding black breast cancer.”
Living Beyond Breast Cancer assists more than 550,000 people affected by breast cancer every year by providing free, nationally-recognized programs and services, including conferences, webinars, publications, peer support and more.
The series is presented in partnership with the Tigerlily Foundation and TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, and was developed in collaboration with LBBC’s Black Breast Cancer Advisory Council. Tarboro resident and metastatic breast cancer advocate Stephanie Walker is a member of the Black Breast Cancer Advisory Council.
This webinar series will empower black people diagnosed with breast cancer and their caregivers with practical knowledge to get the best care possible, to engage with their health care teams and to engage in advocacy work to shrink the significant health disparities that exist.
“Black people diagnosed with breast cancer face unique challenges throughout their diagnoses,” LBBC CEO Jean Sachs said in a news release. “Despite increased ‘breast cancer awareness’ among the public, issues of systemic racism, access to high-quality care, genetic differences and other factors have caused dramatic disparities: Death rates are 40 percent higher among black women than white women. The ‘Knowledge is Power’ series is designed for people who are newly diagnosed with early-stage or with metastatic breast cancer.”
Through live educational and support sessions and video content, participants will gain a deeper understanding of breast cancer, the role of clinical trials and how to identify and address implicit or explicit bias in their care. The sessions will address how to hold effective conversations with health care professionals and practical steps people can take to get the care they need and deserve as Black people.
The speakers in this series will include oncologists, social workers, advocates and researchers. Registrants will also receive a pre-recorded interview with Dr. Karen Winkfield, Dr. Zanetta Lamar and Dr. Tiffany Avery of the 3 Black Docs podcast, where they share their advice for Black people newly diagnosed with breast cancer.
People may register for the free program by going to https://secure3.convio.net/lbbc/site/Calendar?view=RSVP&id=101503.