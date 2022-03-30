WINTERVILLE — A national consumer review organization that focuses on home and personal safety has ranked Winterville fourth on its list of the safest cities in North Carolina in 2022.
Safewise ranked Winterville just below Rolesville, Elon and Davidson and ahead of Waxhaw, Cary Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Pinehurst and Stallings.
Each of these cities reported no more than 2.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and fell below state, regional and national property crime rates, according to the report.
Safewise uses information that cities and jurisdictions report through the FBI Summary Reporting System and the National Incident-Based Reporting System to create its rankings.
The firm’s 2022 safest cities list was created using 2020 FBI crime report statistics and population data. It also used data collected from its annual nationwide State of Safety survey about “perceptions and attitudes about safety and crime.”
The violent crime rate in Winterville is listed as 0.9 per 1,000 people for 2020 and 2021. Property crime is listed as 6.9 per 1,000 people which is down from 8.7 in the previous listing.
The state’s violent crime rate went up from 3.8 per 1,000 people to 4.2 while property crime declined from 23.9 per 1,000 people to 22.3. The report notes that North Carolina’s property crime rate is substantially higher than the South Atlantic regional rate, which is 18.9.
The State of Safety survey found that 56 percent of North Carolina respondents said they worried daily that crime might happen to them, which is down from 57 percent last year.
The top concern was being a victim of package theft. The survey also found that 10 percent of the respondents had been victims of violent crime with 6 percent experiencing gun violence. Ten percent of respondents were also victims of property crime with 16 percent experiencing package theft.