An interfaith service featuring a Raleigh pastor profiled on ABC’s Our America is among several events celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month this weekend.
The Rev. Paully Adams, associate pastor of worship and congregational life at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church, will speak during the Interfaith Pride Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St.
Clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions will preside at the service which will include prayer, music and testimonies. A reception hosted by PFLAG Greenville will follow.
Adams, who also teaches high school math, is a member of the City of Wilson Human Relations Commission, and is a contributor to the upcoming 2023 Inside Out summer camp resource “FruitFULL Faith.”
Adams is profiled in the ABC special “Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be 2022.” Also coming up to celebrate Pride Month:
You Belong Here
A free screening of You Belong Here, a documentary that explores the stories of LGBTQ+ persons and allies who grew up in and around Pitt County, will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the the Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th. St.
The event is presented by The Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at ECU Health Medical Center in partnership with LA FLECHA FILM CO and Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center. It will be followed by a panel discussion and light refreshments. Free parking is available in the parking deck adjacent to the building.
You Belong Here” shares the diverse experiences of LGBTQ+ residents while recognizing the vital role that affirming allies play in promoting positive mental health and suicide prevention among a population with a high suicide rate. The hope is to promote collective growth in the understanding of the unique stories, resiliency, and the adversities faced by LGBTQ here, organizers said.
NAMI Pride Celebration
NAMI Pitt County’s Second Annual Pride Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event is a celebration of LGBTQ pride and visibility and will include food trucks and entertainment. It is free and open to the public.
LGBTQ Pride has been celebrated in June since 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in June 1969. On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar located in Greenwich Village in New York City. That night patrons of the bar, fed up with the routine harassment and intimidation by the police, fought back.
This led to six days of protests and clashes with law enforcement. The first Pride March was held on June 28, 1970, and attracted thousands of people. It is estimated that more than 5 million people attended World Pride held in New York City in June 2019, marking the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall.