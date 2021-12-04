After a long year in which COVID-19 restrictions often kept people apart, communities and organizations are making plans to come together for the holiday season. Here's a list of what's happening
Today
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. today, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open for through Jan. 1. The Christmas lights display, which features 500,000 lights, along with handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflated Christmas decorations, is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year. Times are 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. A holiday market will be held from 2-7 p.m. at 252 Main St., and the annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Grifton parade
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. More than 50 units, food trucks and vendors will participate. Donations of canned food will be collected. Call 814-3747 for more information.
Bethel Christmas
Bethel’s Christmas parade is from 10-11 a.m. on Main Street followed by a Christmas Extravaganza starting at 11 a.m. on Railroad Street. The extravaganza features shopping, music, food trucks, gifts vendors and more. Social media personality Davonte Jones is hosting and organizing the event with support from the town.
Greenville parade
The 2021 Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. with more than 60 units staging on First Street along the Town Common. The parade will proceed south on Evans Street from First Street to Ninth Street. All parking on Evans Street closes at noon Saturday. The entire route will close at 3 p.m. along with First Street from Greene Street to the Town Common parking lot. All public parking lots in the district will be available for free.
Breakfast with Santa
Ayden Arts and Recreation and the Ayden Library will host Breakfast with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Ayden Community Building. Pancakes and sausage will be served, and children will have a chance to visit with Santa. The event is for ages 3 to 7, and two adults may attend with each child. Cost is $5 each. Space is limited. Register online at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
Winterfest
WinterFest will be held on 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Barn Venue at Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road in Snow Hill. The holiday shopping event will feature local artisans, crafters, woodworkers and more. Nooherooka Natural will host their annual meat sale at the General Store on the farm. For more information or vendor inquiries, contact Mary Betty at 252-714-2650.
Homes tour
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 20th annual Christmas Homes Tour, a virtual event, will be held from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. today-Sunday. The tour will include a one-hour virtual tour of four homes decorated for with themes of Christmas past, present and future. Featured are the homes of Susan and Steve Jarrell of Winterville, Barbara Valentine of Nashville, Judy Whichard of Greenville and Caroline and Tom Luvender of Greenville. Tickets are $25 and proceeds benefit Community Crossroads Center, the city’s homeless shelter. Visit stpaulsepiscopal.com. Call 752-3482 for more information.
Jingle All the Way
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host Jingle All the Way with GmoA from noon-3 p.m. today. The event will include holiday-themed activities, crafts, performances, and a photo opportunity with Santa. Local vendors and artists will have items available for sale and food and drinks will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge. Photos with Santa are $15 for members and $20 for others. Visit gmoa.org.
Sunday
Early Music Collective
The ECU School of Music will present the Early Music Collective at 3 p.m. in A.J. Fletcher Room B110. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Christmas at Hope
Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. The Hope Plantation mansion and King Bazemore house will be decorated with period decorations. The event will include music, refreshments and horse wagon or carriage rides. hopeplantation.org or facebook.com/hopeplantation.
Choral Society
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Coming up
Live Nativity
Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack Simpson Road, will host its annual Live Drive Through Nativity from 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. There is no admission charge.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puupy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to "Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter" or "FPCAS." Call 252 355-5353.
Farmville celebrations
The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
At Home With Santa
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host “At Home With Santa” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11. The Zoom event will feature a 10-minute videoconferencing call designed to allow children to talk with Santa while remaining at home. Tickets are $30 for one child and $10 for additional children participating on the same call. Registration is limited, and reservations are required. Visit emergegallery.com or email paula@emergegallery.com.
Nutcracker ballet
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $38 for adults and $32 for children. Net proceeds from this event will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. Call 328-4788.
Emerald City Big Band
The Emerald City Big Band will be perform their annual Big Band Christmas Concert at Jarvis United Methodist Church Taft Christian Life Center, 510 S. Washington St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. A $10 adult donation is requested at the door; youth and students are free. Proceeds will support the East Carolina University Ed Wheatley Jazz Trumpet Scholarship Endowment and The Music Academy of Eastern Carolina. The concert celebrates the band’s 30-plus years of presenting holiday music to the Greenville audience. The band, founded by Michael Stephenson, will present a program of holiday instrumental favorites with vocals by Emery Davis and RaSheeda Waddell.
Tryon candlelight
Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St., New Bern, will host Candlelight 2021 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 18. In addition to palace tours, the event will other activities and entertainment. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for teens and $15 for children. Visit tryonpalace.org, email info@tryonpalace.org or call 639-3500.
Youth concert
Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Winter Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council wil present the Tim Sutton Trio in concert at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Come and enjoy the sounds of the season. Tickets are $10 showtix4u.com/event-details/59065. Visit www.farmville-arts.org, the FCAC Facebook page or call the FCAC office at 252-753-3832.
Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride
Nay Nay's Piece of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm, 1379 N.C. 171 North, Washington, N.C. will host Nay Nay’s Christmas Wonderland Hayride from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-28. The event will feature hay rides, pictures with Santa and Christmas music. Snacks and gift items will be available for sale. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 2-12 and free to children younger than 2. Call 809-2505.
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Call 252-902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The parade can be viewed on along Pitt Street. Entry forms are available from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees are scheduled to host the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include fireworks and the Emerald Drop countdown. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit a local charity. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.