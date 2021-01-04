Pitt and several nearby counties were among 18 in with the state's highest seven-day COVID-19 rates on Monday while Vidant Health was reporting its highest number of COVID-19 patients yet in its hospital system.
Vidant on Monday imposed new visitation restrictions at its facilities in Greenville and across eastern North Carolina in response to the growing number of cases.
As of Sunday, the systemwide census of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 225, Vidant reported Monday. That's up from 208 on Saturday and 187 on Wednesday, when Vidant announced the new restrictions.
Vidant has closed some facilities to visitors and further reduced hours and employed other restrictions. The specifics are available at www.vidanthealth.com/alerts.
Positivity rates for those who have been tested for COVID-19 at the hospital have steadily increased since the Thanksgiving holiday, a news release said. The current rate is about 22 percent, the highest Vidant has seen all year.
Statewide, about 16.5 percent of tests were positive on Saturday, the most recent data available from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number was nearly 13 percent in Pitt County.
"It is vitally important that the community help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding gatherings," a Vidant statement said.
Hospitalizations across the state remained high, according to data released Monday by DHHS. As of Sunday, a record 3,635 people were hospitalized.
"Our hospitalization numbers are alarming," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet Monday afternoon. "We must protect hospital capacity so anyone who gets sick for any reason can get the care they need. It's up to all of us to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed."
DHHS reported Monday that Pitt is among 18 counties that have more than 60 positive cases per 10,000 people over the last seven days. Pitt had 62 cases per 10,000 residents, Beaufort had 80, Hyde 134, Martin 90 and Washington had 72.
Elsewhere, Craven had 45 per 10,000, Edgecombe 32, Greene 39, Lenoir 49 and Wilson had 50. Wake County had 50 cases per 10,000 residents.
Pitt County recorded 1,116 new cases between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, an average of 159 new cases a day. That's up starkly from the previous seven days, Dec. 22-28, when there were 676 new cases, a daily average of 97.
The county recorded new single-day highs for cases of 239 on Thursday and 248 on Saturday. There were 111 new cases on Sunday and Monday.
The county on Sunday also passed the 12,000 mark for cases since the pandemic began in March, with the total rising to 12,013 just six days after passing 11,000. As of Monday, the case total was 12,124 with 69 deaths. The number of estimated active and recovered cases was not available.
East Carolina University students currently are on break. The university on Monday reported no student cases between Dec. 2-Jan. 2. There were 14 new cases reported among staff.
A total of 14 new employee cases and eight student cases were reported between Dec. 20-26. Eighteen staff and 12 student cases were reported the week before.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday continued to list seven ongoing outbreaks at the following nursing homes and residential care facilities:
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: one staff and one resident.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: two residents.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 29 staff, 35 residents, one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- River Oak Assisted Living: two staff and 11 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: eight staff.
- Universal Health Care Greenville: 10 staff and 33 residents.