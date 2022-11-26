After two years of virtual events, the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Christmas Homes Tour is once again putting out the welcome mat.

For the first time since 2019, the annual tour will invite visitors to come inside Greenville houses decked out for the holidays. Four family homes and an ECU sorority house are included in the 21st annual tour, which is scheduled for Dec. 3.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.