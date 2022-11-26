A white Christmas tree in the family room of the home of Helen Harmon and Glen Ballard. The Ashford Place home is one of five being showcased as part of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour.
Stockings are hung by the chimney with care in Kristen Springer Dreyfus’ Elm Street home, one of five homes on the Dec. 3 annual Christmas Homes Tour.
A lime-green “Grinch” Christmas tree sits in the study of the home of Helen Harmon and Glen Ballard while a white Christmas tree is on display in the family room.
After two years of virtual events, the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Christmas Homes Tour is once again putting out the welcome mat.
For the first time since 2019, the annual tour will invite visitors to come inside Greenville houses decked out for the holidays. Four family homes and an ECU sorority house are included in the 21st annual tour, which is scheduled for Dec. 3.
“I think a lot of people are excited to be back in person,” said Missy Goldstein, who leads the fundraising event, along with Judy Whichard and Kelly Anthony. “Now they have so much time to decorate. For the past two years, the homeowners had to be ready in October.”
Launched in 2002, the tour initially served as a fundraiser for church ministries. In 2020, when the event was changed to a virtual tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Paul’s began directing proceeds to Community Crossroads Center, Greenville’s homeless shelter.
While the church decided to make that change a permanent one, there were different ideas about continuing the virtual tour. Despite the fact that more than 400 tickets were sold in 2020, with viewers participating from as far away as Florida and the West Coast, plans called for a return to an in-person event in 2021. But a surge in cases of the virus in August of that year prompted a shift.
“We had to pivot,” Goldstein said. “We had to go back to the homeowners and say, ‘Would you be willing to let us tape?’”
Some homeowners, like Helen Harmon and Glen Ballard, whose Ashford Place home is included on this year’s event, opted to wait until in-person tours resumed.
“When you do it virtually, the homeowner has to be ready by Halloween,” Whichard said. “Having to be decorated so early, that really is a turn off to a lot of homeowners.”
Goldstein wondered if any ongoing concerns about COVID might make people reluctant to welcome visitors into their homes this year, but she said homeowners have been accommodating.
The only lingering effect she has noticed is that some homeowners had to delay participation due to the impact of supply chain issues on renovation projects.
While homes on the tour range in age from 3 to 75, three have undergone recent renovations, including the Chi Omega Sorority house on East Fifth Street. Whichard said although the ECU chancellor’s home was included on the tour a few years ago, this year marks the first time that a fraternity or sorority house has been included.
“They wanted to decorate and show off the house,” she said of members of Chi Omega. “Some of them are going to be there as additional hostesses.”
After two years in which many friends watched the tour “together” on their computers, organizers are glad to see the return of many aspects of the tour, although the Christmas bazaar and lunch sale the church has traditionally hosted on the same day is not being held this year.
“We are really grateful for the last two years for the homeowners who allowed us to be virtual because they allowed us to keep the tour going, which was huge,” Goldstein said. “We couldn’t imagine not having the Christmas tour.”
The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Christmas Homes Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $25 and are available online at stpaulsepiscopal.com.