The reason the angel costume for the live Nativity at St. Timothy’s Episcopal looks a bit different from the norm has little to do with the fact that this is the first year the church has hosted such an event. It has much more to do with the other firsts that 2020 has brought.
The unprecedented year has set the stage for changes in the ways that churches celebrate the birth of Jesus that go beyond the addition of a face mask on one portraying a member of the heavenly host. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled caroling, delayed dinners and postponed pageants at a time of year when churches can generally count on some of their largest crowds.
At Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, there is no room in the sanctuary on Christmas Eve. All three services filled to their 75-person capacity days before Christmas, leaving those without reservations to watch the service online.
St. Timothy’s moved its candlelight Christmas Eve service outdoors, prerecording a 25-minute version in case of rain. Every other year since the Rev. John Porter-Acee became rector in 2017, the Dec. 24 service has drawn hundreds of people who celebrate with traditional hymns and carols, accompanied by brass instruments and an organ.
“Christmas Eve services are very often a homecoming service for lots of communities. Folks who have been away at college or who live out of town come back for Christmas,” Porter-Acee said. “It’s a wonderful time to be together, crowded in church and singing loud, and we’re not going to do any of that.”
Eight months ago, congregations around the world lamented not being able to worship together at Easter, the church’s holiest day of the year. Many of them never imagined that COVID-19 would linger and, in some areas, surge, casting its shadow over beloved traditions and celebrations of the Advent season as well.
“That was the hope and the prayer that surely by Christmas we would all be able to gather and celebrate our Lord’s birth together,” said the Rev. Don Mitchell, who became pastor of Jarvis in July.
“Christmas is such a joyful time in the life of the church. There’s so much build up to it and so much preparation and so many ways that we can cerebrate and gather together,” he said. “Certainly, I was hoping and praying for that.”
The Rev. Donald Riberio shared the hope that Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church, where he has served as pastor for 22 years, would return to normal. But his experience as a family physician told him that his Ayden congregation and others like it were probably in for a longer wait.
“Unfortunately, if you look back at the last pandemic that we had, it’s mirroring that one in a lot of ways, despite a lot of things we’re doing now that they couldn’t do 100 years ago,” Riberio said. “It just takes time for a vaccine, and that’s the only thing that’s really going to get us back to more normal activities.”
It took about six months for the church to return to its sanctuary, where the 50 to 60 people gathering for Sunday morning worship services represent less than half the number attending before the pandemic. (Many others watch online.) Only within the last month has the church resumed its Wednesday evening services. All gatherings are socially distanced, with temperature screenings at the door. Congregants, for the most part, keep their face coverings on throughout the service.
At St. Timothy’s, members have not been together in the sanctuary since early March. Outdoor worship services have been conducted without congregational singing.
“St. Timothy’s has taken a very cautious approach to COVID,” Porter-Acee said. “We are following the governor’s guidelines, and, for the most part, we are following the governor’s guidelines for the general population and not with the loophole for religious organizations.”
Prohibitions on large-group gatherings have put a stop to church Christmas parties, neighborhood caroling and having a float in the Greenville Christmas parade.
At Ormondsville, Christmas normally includes a cantata, a children’s play and caroling at area nursing homes. All have been affected by COVID-19.
“Christmas and Easter are probably the two biggest times of year that we have these traditions of things that we’ve done year after year after year,” Riberio said. “We’ve been able to come up with some ideas of things to do, but people miss it. If you’ve been going to a particular service all your life, to not have it, it’s tough. They definitely miss it.”
Pastor James D. Corbett has had nearly four decades to create Christmas memories with members of Greenville Community Christian Church. The annual Christmas dinner and the children’s program are favorites for the congregation. Neither is happening this year.
Every year, Corbett invites the children to join him up front and sit close to him as he reads the Christmas story. He gives each of them a hug and a gift.
This year, the children had to remain seated with their parents while their pastor read. They received their gift bags on their way out of the sanctuary, a change that Corbett acknowledges was difficult.
“I’m a hands-on type pastor,” he explained. “I don’t like it. I’d much prefer to have the fellowship. But at the same time, we don’t want to take any unnecessary risks.”
Avoiding risks has required the church to rethink the way it serves the community. Projects such as Angel Tree, which provides gifts for children whose parents are incarcerated, have been adapted. This year, some contributors gave gift cards rather than shopping for presents, and the church arranged a drive-through gifts distribution for families in the church parking lot.
The church, which is located along N.C. 11 across from the Pitt-Greenville Airport, has continued its outdoor lights display, with some modifications. With fewer volunteers available, not as many trees have been decorated and the building has not been outlined in lights as it has in years past. But there is still a manger scene, along with lighted signs proclaiming “Joy to the World” and “A Savior is Born.”
“We want to make some noise and let people know it is Christmas. We want to spread the message of Christ,” Corbett said. “I feel like if we don’t do anything, sooner or later even the message of Christmas itself will be lost. We want to keep proclaiming that message.
“The fact that a savior was born, that cannot be taken away,” he said. “We’re going to keep celebrating.”
Many congregations are finding ways to continue cherished traditions and observances from a distance.
Jarvis recently hosted drive-through Communion for members who wanted to participate in the observance but were uncomfortable coming into the sanctuary. In lieu of the church’s annual Advent wreath-making session, staff members put together a kit for families to continue the activity at home. The annual children’s pageant was filmed outdoors at The Refuge Christian camp. The production, featuring costumed wise men, angels and shepherds, along with the Holy Family, will be shown at the Christmas Eve service.
“The story of all stories has not changed, just our way of presenting it and celebrating it has changed a bit,” Mitchell said.
“Sure there’s a sadness about that, but there’s also a great hope hope about it,” he said. “Once we’re able to get together again, what a celebration we’re going to have that we’ve been able to make our way through this, make our way through it wisely and still take care of each other along the way. I think that’s what’s most important in all of this, even if we have to adjust some of our wonderful traditions for just a season or two.”
Ormondsville members got together in their cars on Wednesday for the church’s first drive-in Christmas sing-along, its solution to the conundrum of caroling. Since there was no practical way to produce a children’s musical this year, families were invited to submit videos of their children singing a song or saying a part from home.
“I’ve been really surprised at how people have just thought of new things to do and come up with new ideas and ways to stay connected,” Riberio said. “To me, that’s been the best thing about this horrible time.
“I just think that going through this reminds us of how good always comes from difficult times,” he said. “There’s a lot of good that has come from this. I think it also reminds us that God is still in control. That has not changed.”
Corbett said the pandemic has caused Greenville Community Christian to focus on giving and on which gifts mean the most. Earlier this year, the church started providing lunches on weekends for about 150 children who live nearby. The effort has continued through the Christmas season.
“We’ve been saying for a lot of years that Christmas was more than a gift, more than going shopping, more than Santa Claus,” he said. “I don’t want to spoil anything for the children, but, at the same time, we’ve been telling people for years that this is not the essence of Christmas. But I think this is causing us to focus on why we really celebrate and what’s really important.
“The greatest gift of all is what God has done for the world. He gave his son that we might have life,” Corbett said. “It’s important that we celebrate the birth of Christ.”
Porter-Acee believes that some of the restrictions due to COVID-19 will make for a quieter Christmas, one that more accurately reflects the tone of that night in Bethlehem that Christians still celebrate today.
The St. Timothy’s Christmas Eve service, traditionally characterized by hundreds of people belting out carols in unison, will this year feature the small voice of one child singing “Silent Night.”
“There will be this opportunity that we would never intentionally have. We would never do it to ourselves,” Porter-Acee said. “But, because of the situation we’re in, we have an opportunity to reflect on the Christmas story in a very different kind of way.
“One of the things that’s great to me about my faith is it’s relevant to whatever is going on in the world right now,” he said. “Mary would have been very much alone, and, I think, very scared, and yet the miracle of Christmas still happens in the midst of things that are scary and dangerous.”