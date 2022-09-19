The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday encourage residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illness following recent cases of West Nile virus in several parts of the state.
The four reported human cases of the is double the average number at this point in the year, a news release from the department said. While the majority of people who become infected usually experience either no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness, about 20 percent of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
In about 1 percent of infections, the virus causes serious conditions, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord) and meningoencephalitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues). WNV can lead to death in some cases.
“Detecting a number of West Nile virus infections is a reminder to take precautions, especially because there are two months of active transmission season ahead of us,” said Michael Doyle, state public health entomologist. “People should take precautions when outside to wear mosquito repellent and by emptying standing water on their property to reduce mosquito breeding near their homes.”
Fall is the time of year when most cases of mosquito borne illnesses are reported, and with already higher-than-average cases, NCDHHS recommends the following precautions:
Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside in areas where mosquitoes might be present.