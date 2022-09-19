mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are placed in glass bottles containing insecticide residue to measure potential resistance.

 ECU News Services

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday encourage residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illness following recent cases of West Nile virus in several parts of the state.

The four reported human cases of the is double the average number at this point in the year, a news release from the department said. While the majority of people who become infected usually experience either no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness, about 20 percent of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.


