GRIMESLAND — It is not uncommon for students, especially younger ones, to imagine that their teachers must live at school. But at G.R. Whitfield, even some of the middle-schoolers have to wonder about Todd Dudley.
It’s not just that he enters his classroom about 6 a.m. and his car may not leave the parking lot until 5 p.m. that could lead people to question. It’s what he does in the 11 hours in between.
Dudley is the first Whitfield staff member some students see when he picks them up on Bus 406 in the morning before arriving back at school to teach seventh-graders. About 10 a.m., he makes his way to the office to report for duty as the school’s assistant principal intern before returning to his classroom to teach another 30 students. After school, he drives a bus, helps coach the baseball team — or both — before heading off to complete his graduate school course work.
“I enjoy it so much I don’t even realize it,” Dudley, 48, said. “But when you write it down … that does look like a lot. My wife (Martha) says I have a problem with not being able to say no, so I try to fit it in.”
Dudley can check one thing off his to-do list Friday when he graduates with his master of school administration degree from East Carolina University. It’s his second master’s and third ECU degree in seven years, which is especially noteworthy considering that this husband and father of two didn’t enroll in college until he was 38. Before that, the Kinston native spent 20 years in the Navy, where his work with an aviation squadron took him to more than 30 countries.
“I always wanted to go back to college, but I was deployed all the time,” he said. “It came down to a choice for me of staying in or being with my kids.”
Dudley chose the kids, returning to Greenville, where his son and daughter had moved with their mother. His military career behind him, he began to consider what skills he had acquired that might be best suited for civilian life. In the Navy, Dudley had enjoyed working with new recruits, mentoring them and helping to direct them to more positive influences. Observing students at C.M. Eppes Middle School showed him that he would have similar responsibilities in the classroom, so he enrolled at ECU in 2012 to study middle grades education.
When he went to pay his tuition, a finance office employee said, “What’s your child’s name?”
“It was weird,” Dudley said, laughing. “I’d walk into class, and people would think I was the professor.”
Four years later, he joined the staff at Whitfield as a math and science teacher. Within two years, he had added coaching to his list of responsibilities, even as he returned to ECU to pursue a graduate degree in middle grades mathematics.
“I’m just one of those people,” Dudley said. “I grew up having to work for what I wanted, and I’m not one to sit around and wait for something good to happen.”
His work ethic, which began in his early years with farm labor and a part-time job in high school, is one he has tried to pass on to his son, Will, and daughter, Haley. Both are undergraduate students at ECU.
“I tell them all the time, if I can coach, if I can drive a bus, if I can go to college, if I can be an assistant principal intern and teach and send you to school, I think you can find the time to be a good student,” he said.
Dudley expects a similar attitude from students in his classroom, often telling them, “Excuses are nothing but a reason for failure,” and discouraging them from telling him they didn’t “have time” to study.
Whitfield seventh-grader Ryan Edwards said students know better than to make that argument with Dudley. “If he was to make excuses we would accept it, but he doesn’t make any excuses,” said Ryan, who sees Dudley multiple times a day as teacher, bus driver and baseball coach. “He really works hard.”
But there is a softer side to this former military man, one that incorporates soccer scores into math problems, “just so they can relate and know that I know what they’re doing,” and one who is surprisingly soft-spoken in the classroom.
“The last thing these kids need is somebody to yell at them,” Dudley said. “If you build those relationships with students and you set the expectations high, I think most students don’t want to let their teacher down. They want to make them happy.
“They want to work hard for you because they see you,” he said. “They know we work hard.”
Since he arrived at Whitfield, Dudley has worked to bring numerous upgrades to the school, beginning when he and his father, Billy, spent a summer making tables so students in his classroom could work collaboratively. Afterward, he raised money for chairs to go with them.
“Kids used to call this place G.R. Welfare,” Dudley said. “I didn’t like that, so that turned into raising money.”
Dudley has utilized the crowd-funding platform Donors Choose, along with gifts from local donors, to help provide the school with everything from padding in the gymnasium and Chromebooks in the classroom to playground equipment.
“He makes it happen,” Principal Ashley Wheeler said. “He is my framed picture of what it takes to be all in and be committed to the school.
“He does whatever it takes,” she said. “There’s no job that’s too big or too small for him.”
That’s why when the school was short of bus drivers this year, Dudley, who has his commercial driver license to drive an activity bus as a coach, raised his hand. He points out that fellow teacher Adam Philipps, also a coach, stepped up to cover a bus route this year as well.
“I just love these kids,” Dudley said. “I enjoy spending time with them. One of them told me the other day, ‘Mr. Dudley, I think I spend more time with you than I spend with my parents.’
“I don’t think people really understand a teacher’s day until they go through it,” he said. “I don’t think I’m doing anything super-human. I think I’m doing what most teachers do.”