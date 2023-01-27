Chain eateries and local shops are aiming to entice Greenville residents with flavors both fresh and familiar as the city’s restaurant scene continues to expand through 2023.
Greenville continues to grow as a destination, internationally through sporting events like the Little League Softball World Series or locally with events like Pirate Fest.
Sierra Jones, vice president of destination marketing and development for Visit Greenville NC, said that new restaurant openings continue to widen variety for diners visiting or living in the area.
”We have definitely seen an increase in new restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and more open up in 2022, with even more coming online in 2023,” said Jones. “This growth in number and diversity of our food scene in Greenville is really reflective of the growth and diversity in our community, and offers everyone, from residents to visitors, an opportunity to explore new places and flavors throughout our destination.”
Here’s a sampling of some of the new or soon-to-open restaurants patrons can expect to visit in 2023:
Masa Hibachi & Ramen
There may be no shortage of Japanese cuisine in Greenville, but Eric Zheng saw a gap in the eastern part of the city he aims to fill with hot broth, noodles and fish cakes. Masa Ramen, located at 2000 S.E. Greenville Blvd. in a former KFC, is his chosen spot to fill that gap.
Zheng also owns and operates No. 1 Chinese Restaurant in Ayden and has been working in the industry since his family immigrated from China to Chicago in 1996. Those years of experience, he said, showed him customers valued quality food and convenience, something he saw sorely lacking from takeaway ramen or pho. The process of mixing and matching ingredients from multiple containers is just a mess waiting to happen in someone’s car, he said.
Instead before he opened in October, Zheng contacted a manufacturer to order larger custom containers that come with a built-in liner that keeps noodles, toppings and broth separate but warm. That prevents soggy noodles or messes and makes the container into a handy trash receptacle once a meal is through.
The restaurant’s name has layers that even Zheng did not realize. Masa is his given Chinese name — the Chinese character that stands for Masa is the restaurant’s logo. The Japanese language uses the Chinese alphabet, so the name matches the restaurant’s food culture as well. Just to stir in a third culture, masa also is the Spanish word for dough, the beginning of any noodle, something Zheng said he was delighted to hear when a friend told him.
Customers can choose from three proteins at Masa — chicken, steak or shrimp. Zheng’s personal favorite is steak, he said, but customers lean toward chicken. The restaurant also has begun to implement monthly deals into the menu to improve foot traffic, like half off Sesame Chicken in January.
“The way we cut the steak and cook the steak, I think we have the best hibachi steak in town,” Zheng said. “We can still taste the flavor of the beef … not just the flavor of the salt and pepper.
“The chicken is very tender and juicy as well, the way we prep it, we are able to contain the juice inside the meat without getting dried out. We tested several methods at the beginning and got dry meat. Now a month later we have the best and juicy. I’m very proud of my steak and chicken right now.”
Backstage Coffee
Mack Tewksbury should be a familiar name for readers of Greenville Magazine. Now the former journalist, editor and East Carolina University alum is trying to familiarize herself with a whole new audience, operating Backstage Coffee from a cozy spot that shares space with the Farmers and Makers Market at 714 Dickinson Ave.
Tewksbury said that she has wanted to operate a coffee shop since she was a teenager growing up in Baltimore and in November she made that dream a reality. She said her father, who lives in Wilmington, called her to let her know that space was open to lease on the coast. Advice from business owners led Tewksbury to open a shop in the city she calls home — Greenville.
“It just felt like it was something I talked about for a long time and then I decided to take the plunge in March, actually, to see what it would take,” she said. “I lived here for seven years … and lived in Raleigh for three years.
“I got this piece of advice (from) a friend who lived in Raleigh,” Tewksbury said. “He said the biggest piece of advice is to do it where you know the most people.
“I fell in love with Greenville, the people and the loyalty of all of it and wanted to come back to a town I call home,” she said.
The most popular item on the menu is Lavender Fields Forever, a lavender and vanilla latte that customers ask for as “that lavender thing,” according to Tewksbury. A spiced orange mocha that was part of her seasonal winter menu is also going to be made permanent she said.
Biscuitville
With one store nearing completion a stone’s throw from Masa and another nearly finished across from the Greenville Hilton, the fan-favorite Biscuitville chain is set to debut early this year.
The restaurant’s 71st and 72nd locations are almost up and running at 1908 S.E. Greenville Blvd. and 202 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and a spokesperson said they should be on schedule, barring construction problems or delays.
Founded in Greensboro by Maurice Jennings in 1966, Biscuitville does not franchise locations but instead operates each one under the company’s umbrella. A number of ingredients are sourced from North Carolina, including Red Clay Gourmet Pimiento Cheese from Winston-Salem, Cackalacky Sauce from Pittsboro and Mount Olive Pickles.
“We can’t wait to see what the Pirate Nation makes their favorite Biscuitville menu item!” the spokesperson said.
Greenville was selected for the new stores due to its status as “a thriving educational and economic hub” in North Carolina, the spokesperson said. A grand opening for the restaurants will be held soon and will include a chance at free breakfast for a year. The date of that opening is not firmly established.
Biscuitville, which is set to open a second location near the convention center, is the leading edge of a chain invasion into Greenville. Additionally, Royal Farms, known for its fried chicken, has two sites under construction with a third one planned. Two Wawa stores, celebrated for coffee and convenience fare, are not far behind.
88 Kpot/Tokyo Express & Wing It
Daniel Wu is at it again. He already owns Tokyo Express, 700 S. Memorial Drive, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 3221 E. 10th St., and Wasabi 88, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. That might seem like a full plate but the restaurateur is set to bring hot pot to Greenville this year on Fire Tower Road.
Wu said the building still needs to be constructed, so the restaurant will likely open near the end of 2023.
Hot pot is a popular style of cooking where meats and vegetables are dipped in piping hot stock and enjoyed family style.
“Customers can order as much as they can eat off the menu and most items are cooked fresh by customers right a the table. They’ll enjoy grilling Korean style or hot pot with friends and family without all the hassle of preparing and cleaning,” Wu said.
Wu is also looking to expand his drive-through hibachi restaurant Tokyo Express at an unknown location. That new location will have Wing It on the menu, which consists of dry rub or sauced wings, chicken tenders and deep-dish pizza.