What’s New appears on Tuesdays to highlight people, places and events.
A sure way to beat the heat this summer in Greenville is the Community Pool and Splashpoint spray ground at Dream Park.
Splashpoint was closed last year due to COVID-19, and the pool operated at reduced capacities with limited time blocks.
“It was definitely different,” said Aquatics and Fitness Center recreation manager Dennis Vestal. “We were really thankful we were open, because a lot of public pools did not open at all last summer.”
With restrictions lifted, the pool at 2113 Myrtle Ave. will be open until Aug. 14. Splashpoint, 1700 Chestnut St., opened Saturday.
The Community Pool is back to pre-COVID operations.
“This year we are still offering swim lessons and other aquatic programs in the morning,” said Don Octigan, director of parks and recreation for the city. “All of our summer camps go to that pool at least twice a week.”
If all goes as planned, this will be the last year residents will be able to enjoy the Community Pool on Myrtle Avenue, according to Octigan.
The 49-year-old pool has lived beyond the expected lifespan of an outdoor pool and needs to be replaced, he said.
The city is building a new, expanded community pool at Thomas Forman Park, 400 Nash St.
“We are looking forward to this pool season as well as the pool season in 2022. We are pretty excited about the new pool. I think it will be a great asset for the community,” Octigan said. “The new pool will make Thomas Forman Park a true recreation complex.”
Construction begins this week and should take about a year, according to Parks Planner Mark Knottingham.
The new facility will feature a 3,300-square-foot bath house, a children’s play-structure with a zero-depth entry (a wade-in feature as opposed to a ladder), a 16-foot slide and a general recreational swim area.
The pool will have different zones that will range from ankle-depth to to 7 feet in some areas.
It also will feature six lap lanes for competitive or recreation swimming.
“It is going to be a really nice pool,” said Knottingham.
Eppes Recreation Center, located at Thomas Foreman, also is slated for some upgrades, which will include a teen lounge, he said.
Construction should be complete by the middle of May 2022, if construction goes as planned, he added.
For the final year at Myrtle Ave., the Community Pool’s hours of operation are from 1:30-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays.
The cost is $2, and children under 4 are free with a paid adult. Season and family passes are available.
Groups and camps are admitted by reservation only: call 329-4043.
Visit greenvillenc.gov for updated information.