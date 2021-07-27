The Making Pitt Fit Community Garden yielded a wellspring of bounty last year during the pandemic, and what was grown in the garden became just as important as what grew out of it, the site’s coordinator said.
Joni Young-Torres said sharing the produce overflow with area senior citizens illustrated what a true community garden should be.
Last June, surplus from the garden was shared with people who frequent the Council on Aging’s Senior Center, some of whom don’t always have access to fresh produce, Torres said.
In retrospect, she said, sharing with them made perfect sense.
The Senior Center and the Make Pit Fit Community Garden are within walking distance of each other, and both are located within Alice Keene District Park on County Home Road.
In years past, Torres said any overabundance has been donated to the local food bank.
But last summer community gardner Francis Wadsworth, who also volunteers with the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, asked Torres if they could give some of the garden’s surplus to seniors.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Torres said.
The result? Last year the garden donated about 1,300 pounds of fresh produce to seniors.
“During COVID, we realized we could send produce to the seniors through Meals on Wheels,” she said. “We also could send fresh produce home with the congregants who are bussed to the senior center. It has been a really good fit.”
The donated produce is grown without synthetic pesticides, using organic principles, Torres said.
The Council on Aging Senior Center’s Executive Director Rich Zeck said seniors are thrilled to receive fresh vegetables.
He said many of the seniors they serve have a high level of food insecurity, so the garden’s overflow is a special treat for them.
“They get so excited about collards and things most people would say, ‘Oh, I’ll just run down to Walmart and get that.’ That is not an option for so many of them,” Zeck said.
Torres said the Making Pitt Fit Community Garden has been cultivating relationships and healthy living in the community for about 10 years. For a small fee, gardeners can rent an 80 square-foot plot.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, relationships that blossomed at the garden became more important than ever for some people.
“The garden meant everything to us during COVID,” said community gardener Rosalie Hutchins. She and her husband, John, have a plot and also volunteer gathering surplus for the seniors.
“The quarantine meant you didn’t go anywhere. This was a place we could come and see people at a distance safely,” she said. “We could come and garden a little bit and be where things were growing. It felt somewhat normal — even during the worst of COVID.”
“When everything was shut down, our garden remained open,” Torres said. Deemed essential by the government, “Gardeners were able be here, out in the open — maintaining distances and wearing masks.
“You could see the therapeutic effect of gardening,” she said. “We were able to talk to each other, which was was really important. We were out in the sunshine, in the fresh air. It was really wonderful.”
Torres said she realized the community could keep going “and maybe even get a little bit stronger.”
Torres, who has a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and master’s in economic entomology (the study of insects), said her position falls under the county and N.C. Cooperative Extension, but is funded each year through a grant provided by Vidant Health.
Her job fits her like a well-worn gardening glove.
“Gardening is something I always loved as a child,” she said. She grew up in Jamaica, and at 11 years old had her own garden.
The Making Pitt Fit Community Garden offers a chance for inter-generational interaction for the whole community, she said.
Meghann Boyd, a kindergarten teacher at Creekside Elementary in Winterville, said she was mentored by her 83-year-old neighbor on how to get things growing. She, in turn, took photos of her garden’s progress back to her students.
Torres teaches kindergartners at Wintergreen Elementary School, which is right across the street from the garden. Students visit each year and learn how to plant seeds. Some established community gardeners help Torres mentor the budding botanists.
The children are able to see their seedlings sprout before summer begins.
Once school is out, community gardeners help tend the children’s gardens and eventually, much of what the children placed in the ground, is put into the hands seniors.
“Whatever we raise in (the children’s gardens) we donate,” Torres said. Some gardeners choose to donate from their plots, as well.
Torres said that any plots not spoken for by May are used to grow food to donate.
Without help from the community, Torres said, the number of donations would be much smaller.
Gardeners who rent a plots sign a contract, agreeing to five volunteer hours of communal work a year.
“I have some gardeners who donate 100 to 120 hours a year,” Torres said. “We also have ECU students and civic groups that volunteer to do service projects here.”
Altogether, about 900 hours go into maintaining the garden annually.
“It is a true community garden,” Torres said.
Volunteers also help maintain the welcome garden, orchards and the pollinator border, all of which are necessary for plants to flourish.
“When people think of a community garden, they don’t think about all the things necessary to increase production, which include pollinators, predators and parasites,” Torres said.
The variety of plants she sows changes from year to year.
“We sometimes plant things people expect — like green bell peppers,” Torres said. “We don’t want to send the seniors all kinds of weird vegetables. If we sent Kohlrabi (in the cabbage family), they would say, ‘What do we do with this?’ They love their greens,” she added, laughing.
Torres said the garden has a preventative dimension, beyond the nutritional benefits.
“Research shows that by coming out here and being engaged, people are physically more active than if they just stayed home. It is important socially and emotionally, as well. We are making friends with each other and talking about common interests,” she said.
“I always tell people — it’s not the garden that’s important — it’s the community,” Torres said.