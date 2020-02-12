One of the Republicans running for the District 6 seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners said budgetary concerns are the county’s top challenge, the other said it is economic development.
Lauren White, 29, who was appointed to the seat in March to fill a vacancy, faces Suzanne Creech, 48, in the March 3 primary. The winner will face Democrat Jerry Wayne Cox in November. Early voting for the primary begins on Thursday.
White lives in the Black Jack area and co-manages a large farming operation with her husband, Jonathan. Their two sons attend Chicod School. Creech, 48, lives south of Greenville, is former law enforcement officer, a private investigator and a U.S. Army veteran.
The Daily Reflector interviewed both by telephone ahead of voting in District 6, which includes a large area of southern Pitt County, including the towns of Grifton, Ayden and Winterville and portions of Greenville.
White said she wants to continue to advocating for the area where she grew up and is raising her own family.
“Together we have made much progress,” she said. “However, there is much more we can do to improve the lives of the citizens of southern Pitt County. We must maintain a balanced budget and set an example of fiscal responsibility. We must create an environment where our business community can thrive. We must maintain and enhance strong lines of communication between the county government and our area businesses, and we must maintain an active line of communication with all of our citizens in general.”
She said during her time so far she has advocated for a proposed food distribution and commercialization center in Ayden, argued against Greenville’s annexation of property at Mills and Hudsons Crossroad road and supported local volunteer fire districts. She voted against a measure in May that advocated for Medicaid expansion and and against a 3.5-cent property tax increase in June.
White said managing the farming operation with her husband gives her experience the board of commissioners needs.
“The expertise that I have gained through this shared operation of the family farm uniquely positions me as someone on the Board of Commissioners with business experience, which makes me very sensitive to what the result of increases to the county ad valorem or sales tax could have on the overall economy of Pitt County,” she said.
Creech said she has served the public and worked with lawmakers and government institutions throughout her professional life, experience that would serve her well on the Board of Commissioners.
“As a small business owner, an Army veteran, former police officer and emergency medical technician, the very foundation of my career is serving the citizens,” Creech said. “Having served on the North Carolina Association of Private Investigators Board for the past 12 years, I have worked with legislators and been successful in effectively stopping proposed bills from being passed in their current form.”
Creech said that Pitt County’s fall in state economic rankings illustrated a failure in leadership that she hopes to address. Pitt fell in state Department of Commerce rankings this year from Tier 2 to Tier 1, which includes the 40 most distressed counties.
“We are significantly behind when it comes to economic development,” Creech said. “Pitt County residents have paid millions of dollars over the past two decades for economic development and we are not seeing a return on our investment. The fact we are now considered a Tier 1 County is concerning.”
She said the county needs to change directions and partner with Greenville ENC Alliance. The Board of Commissioner withdrew from the effort in February 2019 over concerns about the Pitt County Industrial Development Commission, which the county funds and governs according to state statute.
“We have to look at what has been done over the years and what is not working,” Creech said. “We need a change. We cannot continue on our current path and expect a different outcome.”
She said she want to see that see that communities in southern Pitt share in the growth that is taking place in Greenville, she said.
“It is my goal to see all willing municipalities grow to the point the citizens can work, shop, eat, and live in the very community they call home,” Creech said.
“After doing research into the Pitt County economic development and the ENC Alliance, it was clear to me that supporting the ENC Alliance was in the best interest of the citizens,” Creech said. “The Alliance has the strong support of business leaders, comprised of all professional entities, who have the knowledge and experience of how to bring new retail, commercial and industrial growth into Pitt County. They are not only focused on the Greenville area but other communities as well.”
White declined to discuss the county’s decision on the alliance. She was not on the county board when it withdrew from the partnership, she said.
She said she wants to see the county flourish as well. “I am committed to promoting residential growth and development in a way that doesn’t overburden our roads, schools and drainage systems,” she said.
The greatest challenge facing Pitt County is state-mandated budgeting, according to White.
“The most difficult challenge facing our local government is approximately two-thirds of our budget is mandated by the state on how we have to spend it, and within those mandates, we have to decide at what level of service we provide,” she said. “The other third of the budget then has to be prioritized by the different departments that we fund, such as schools, the sheriff’s office, social services, etc., and what needs are most critical.”
Creech feels she is the best candidate because of her experience in law enforcement and fire and rescue and her proven positive results.
“My many years of experience working with legislators has allowed me to establish professional working relationships with many members of the General Assembly,” Creech added. “Having those lines of communication available can be beneficial to Pitt County. As a small business owner, I have years of experience with budgets, policy and procedures and effective communication. I will take these experiences to the county commissioners board and work hard to be an effective voice for the citizens.”