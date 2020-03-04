A Pitt County commissioner took the first step toward retaining her seat on Tuesday when she overcame a primary challenge by a fellow Republican.
Lauren White, the District 6 seat holder on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, was among the top vote-getters in local races held to set November’s general election. She defeated Suzanne Creech 2,058 to 887 votes, earning nearly 70 percent of the total.
In other local primaries, Brian Farkas won the Democratic race for the District 9 seat in the state House of Representatives, and Democrat Virginia Cox-Daughtry won the race for the District 12 state House seat in complete but unofficial totals.
Sandy Smith of Winterville held a commanding lead in the GOP primary for the District 1 seat in the U.S. House late Tuesday. She had 77 percent of the vote total in a four-way race with 234 of 247 precincts reporting.
“I am so excited,” said White, 29, of Black Jack. “I feel so honored and humbled and overwhelmed by the amount of my supporters who got out there to cast their vote for me. I look forward to continuing to be the voice for District 6 and everybody in it.”
White, who operates a farm with her husband and two children, was appointed to the seat in March. District 6 includes most of southern Pitt. She will face Democrat Jerry Wayne Cox of Ayden in November.
She believes voters like that she was born and raised in Black Jack and is a lifelong resident. “I’m the girl next door … This is where my family is from and this is where I am raising my family. I’m just like everybody and I am a voice for everybody,” she said.
Farkas, 32, who works in client relations at JFK Architecture in Greenville, won 5,407 votes to 3,245 votes for opponent Jake Hochard, 32, an economics professor at East Carolina University. Farkas will face Republican Perrin Jones of Greenville in November. The district includes eastern Pitt County.
He thanked community members who helped him reach out to voters. He said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and work to win in November.
“I’m going to use this campaign to raise the level of expectations for this community. People are going to have a whole new standard for what they should expect when a state representative asks them for their vote,” Farkas said.
Cox-Daugherty, 74, of Kinston, will face off against Republican incumbent Chris Humphrey in November. Efforts to reach her by phone have been unsuccessful. The district includes parts of Pitt and Lenoir counties. It was redrawn to include more of Pitt last year and extends through parts of Grifton, Ayden and Winterville to the Greenville line.
Sandy Smith said voters in the 1st Congressional District are ready for a Republican after decades under a Democrat, most recently Butterfield.
“For the last 16 years G.K. Butterfield has neglected our district and we are still the poorest district in the state of North Carolina,” she said. “He sometimes messages that we are one of the poorest districts in the country. Those days are done. We are going to send G.K. Butterfield packing Nov. 3, 2020.”
Solid turnout
Voter turnout was at 26.88 percent of registered voters, with 32,349 ballots cast on Election Day and during the early voting period, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections. That is higher than the 2012 and 2016 presidential primaries, which saw 22,325 ballots cast or 21 percent and 23,263 ballots cast or 19 percent, respectively.
ECU student Alicia Peters cast her ballot the first day of early voting. Still she was at St. James United Methodist Church on Tuesday when the polls opened. This time, it was to encourage voters to support Hochard.
“We want more funding for ECU,” Peters said.“ We’re the least funded school in the state as far as North Carolina state schools. That was a big thing that got my interest.”
Peters studied macroeconomics under Hochard at ECU, where she is a political science major.
“It’s really important to be young and put your opinion out there so you’re not sitting there a year later hating who is in office because you didn’t vote,” she said.
Presidential primary
Despite the contested local races, it was the Democratic primary for president that drove much of Tuesday’s voting as well as early voting, which ended Saturday.
In Pitt County former Vice President Joe Biden took the 35.7 percent of votes in the primary, followed Bernie Sanders with 23.54 percent and Micheal Bloomberg with 15.74 percent. Elizabeth Warren was fourth locally with 10.66 percent. All others were in single digits.
In the presidential primary, Peters cast her vote for Andrew Yang, who dropped out following the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary.
“I am a little upset about it but it happens,” she said. “Obviously I hope that my backup is still in the running when everything comes through, but it’s kind of the risk you take when you early vote.”
The recent withdrawal of candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer just prior to Super Tuesday left people across the country to question whether or not they had wasted their votes.
Nicole Delaney, who was casting her vote on Tuesday morning, said the departures had no effect on her. She supports Joe Biden, who won South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday.
“I just feel like he knows what to expect in the White House,” she said. “He was vice president, so he knows what is going on.”
Jaeda Parker was still undecided which presidential candidate to support when she went to the polls Tuesday afternoon.
The ECU student was redirected from a polling place at the Willis Building to another location across town.
“I have two candidates that I’m between, and which ever feels right when I’m there will be my decision,” she said.
Voter Susan Luddeke understood the dilemma.
“People are having a difficult decision because in terms of the election there are two distinct issues,” she said. “One is who in your heart do you think serves the people the best? Who do you feel in your heart is the best person? And the other question is who can beat Trump?”
Luddeke said she has found the Democratic presidential debates to be disappointing because candidates spent too much time criticizing one another and too little time presenting solutions.
“If they actually worked together as a team, they’d come up with some really good ideas instead of fighting each other,” she said. “I hope ultimately that’s what happens. … I just hope that everybody comes together.”
Voter John Williams is a registered Republican who said he has voted for Democrats for the last eight years.
“I’m not necessarily a never-Trumper,” he said. “I’m just so disenchanted with the Republican Party and what it’s evolved to.”
He had been leaning toward Klobuchar before she suspended her campaign on Monday. She endorsed Biden in a rally Monday night in Texas.
Williams was not ready on Tuesday to throw his support behind the former vice president but said he might do so for the November election.
“When the dust settles, whoever the Democrat is running for president, I’m voting for them 100 percent,” he said.
Kim Grizzard, Elizabeth Johnson and Ginger Livingston contributed to this report.