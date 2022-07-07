...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Pitt County WIC program is now issuing vouchers redeemable for $30 worth of fresh produce at the Leroy James Farmers Market.
Eligible clients of the Women’s, Infants and Children program will receive a one-time issuance of six coupons worth $5 each for use at the farmers market, 4560 County Home Road, a news release from the county said.
Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, partially breastfeeding and postpartum and children ages 2 through 4 can receive the coupons, the county said.
Applicants must live in North Carolina, meet income guidelines, and have an identified nutrition or medical risk factor. Vouchers will be distributed throughout the summer, but may not last all season.
Fruits and vegetables are in plentiful supply during this time of year, the release said. The more variety the better because each contains vitamins, minerals and fiber that can boost the immune system and improve overall health.