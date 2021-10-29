For years, Aaron Lemon and his family wondered what they could do to scare up trick-or-treaters. It seemed like hardly anyone would show up at their house on Oct. 31, which was a shame for a family that loved Halloween so much.
The Lemons constructed an eerie cemetery in the front yard and even staged scary scenes under pop-up canopies. When the wind knocked them over, it seemed like it would have been the nail in the coffin. Instead, they opened up their garage and created a trick-or-treat destination to die for.
Two years later, people make reservations or wait in line to enter Winterville Wicked Wasteland. This homemade haunted house, filled with animatronic Halloween props and costumed characters, seems to have scared the pants off a pumpkin-head scarecrow that appears to moon passers-by on Laurie Ellis Road.
This creepy-cheeky display, which begins in the yard with a faux wrought-iron fence and more than 20 trick tombstones inscribed with phrases like “REST IN PIECES," has Aaron as its chief creator.
“I’ve always liked decorating for Halloween and Christmas,” said Aaron, who also decks out the yard in December. “I wanted to do something special for trick-or-treaters.”
His wife, Jessica, was fine with the Halloween landscape on the lawn but wondered if she should put the brakes on the idea of a haunted house in her garage.
“He was a bigger fanatic,” she said of her husband. “(I’m) not as much about making it into my house. At first I thought he was a little crazy but I’ve learned to accept it and see people have fun."
Aaron begins in September, bringing the awful assortment down from the attic, which Jessica estimates is three-fourths full with all the trimmings to attract trick-or-treaters. “The kids won’t even go in it (the attic),” she said of sons Tye and Masyn.
It’s no wonder considering the assortment of spooky skulls and chilling clowns stored in there. This time of year, they litter the lawn, along with a life-size Grim Reaper and a ghost. Signs outside the counterfeit cemetery warn “beware” and “turn back.”
On Wednesday night, Michelle Johnson of Grimesland was thinking of doing just that. She had come with a group of more than a half dozen friends but wasn’t sure she wanted to go inside. Lisa Taylor, who brought groups of kids and teens two nights in a row, told her she should give it a try.
“It was scary. My heart’s beating a little fast,” Michelle said after exiting the garage.
“I’m big on haunted houses, even though I’m a scaredy cat,” she said. “It’s pretty cool in there. They did a good job.”
Aaron spends the first 20 or more days of October getting the garage ready for the last week, when Winterville Wicked Wasteland is open to the public. He frames the various “rooms” of the haunted house with PVC pipe, positioning unexpected sights and sounds at every turn.
“I actually create it, every bit of it,” he said. “I do the floor plan for it. I plan all of this out.”
Working with his father, Walter, who is a contractor, and incorporating ideas he sees in Facebook forums, Aaron sets up spooky scenarios involving a spectrum of scare tactics, from spiders and rats to dolls and clowns.
Family and friends form a skeleton crew of costumed characters that add to the element of surprise. Although cute in real life, Aaron’s kid-sister, Angel, makes a disturbing doll, and the “butcher shop” adds a touch of terror.
“We keep getting, ‘I don’t expect it to be that scary in a garage,’” Jessica said. “People are very surprised.”
Last year, the home haunt filled every reservation for seven consecutive days and had a waiting list. To cut down on no-shows, the Lemons began charging for reservations, asking for a $10 donation for groups that can include as many as 20 people.
“The day after Halloween, he’ll be at every single shop buying stuff,” Jessica said. “He’ll take the donations we get and he’ll put it toward stuff for next year. That’s how we grow.”
She wonders if by next year the family will need to find another space to host Winterville Wicked Wasteland, which is quickly outgrowing the garage. But the Lemons would miss having the project at home, where it has finally begun to draw the kind of crowd they were chasing.
Some families will come by almost daily to see what’s new. Even those with younger children like to stop to let their kids watch the animatronic singing pumpkins, which are set up away from scarier fare.
On Halloween night, kids and teenagers are lined up in front of the Lemons’ house, which has become the most popular stop on the street.
“We don’t really have neighbors that decorate at all,” Aaron said. “I was hoping maybe if I got into it maybe some other people would get into it a little bit more. We’re still working on that, but that’s the hope.”