...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle under any
circumstances, not even for a minute. This is especially true
during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes. Remember, beat the heat,
check the backseat.
&&
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund had to euthanize Thicket, a 9-year-old stallion, after he suffered a serious fracture to his front fore leg caused by what fund officials believe was a collision with a vehicle.
COROLLA — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund was forced to euthanize a 9-year-old stallion earlier this week that fund officials believe may have been struck by a vehicle.
The fund said in a Facebook post Monday that its staff received a call about a horse that “had not moved for some time” and was not bearing any weight on its front left leg. A fund staffer found Thicket, the horse, and confirmed he could not bear weight on the leg. The staffer also noticed what appeared to be pieces of a vehicle on the road.