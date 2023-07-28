Thicket

COROLLA — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund was forced to euthanize a 9-year-old stallion earlier this week that fund officials believe may have been struck by a vehicle.

The fund said in a Facebook post Monday that its staff received a call about a horse that “had not moved for some time” and was not bearing any weight on its front left leg. A fund staffer found Thicket, the horse, and confirmed he could not bear weight on the leg. The staffer also noticed what appeared to be pieces of a vehicle on the road.


  