Active living advocates across Pitt County are working with The Daily Reflector to promote NC Year of the Trail by informing readers about great local opportunities to get outside. This is the latest column in an ongoing series.

The North Carolina General Assembly designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail to promote and celebrate the state’s extensive network of trails that showcase our state’s beauty, vibrancy and culture.


Today’s column is from Don Octigan, director of Greenville Recreation and Parks, and Mark Nottingham, Parks Planner with Recreation and Parks.