Active living advocates across Pitt County are working with The Daily Reflector to promote NC Year of the Trail by informing readers about great local opportunities to get outside. This is the latest column in an ongoing series.
The North Carolina General Assembly designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail to promote and celebrate the state’s extensive network of trails that showcase our state’s beauty, vibrancy and culture.
The City of Greenville has been actively adding to its inventory of greenways and natural surface trails as the citizens have expressed a need to continue investing in greenways, sidewalks and trails. Survey data from the comprehensive recreation and parks master plan, which will be considered for adoption in May by the Greenville City Council, indicates trails are one of the top recreational priorities for our citizens.
Wildwood Park is the city’s newest park, located north of the Tar River at 3450 Blue Heron Drive. The park’s development plan includes several miles of trails, both primitive and boardwalk, along with a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. The park includes a lake with access to the Tar River and has been a popular area for locals to fish and simply enjoy the outdoors.
Since Wildwood opened in October 2021, several development projects have taken place including a welcome center and nature themed playground. These great new amenities will open next month and the city will celebrate the completion of both at a June 1 event at the park.
Grady-White Boats and its founder, Eddie Smith, have been great supporters of Wildwood Park and have helped the vision of the park become a reality. With this partnership, the development of trails and outdoor recreational amenities has been possible. Thanks to additional donations from Grady-White Boats and in partnership with TA Loving, construction is underway on boardwalks and a pedestrian bridge that will complete the trail loop around the lake on the east side of Wildwood Park.
Also under construction, with help from a Recreational Trails Program Grant, is a trail connection project that goes under the U.S. 264 Alternate bridge that is scheduled to be complete and open to the public in May of 2023. This will allow the city to welcome park visitors to the 185 acres of parkland that make up the west side of Wildwood Park. The west side of Wildwood Park contains 3.3 miles of natural surface trails that surround an 80 acre lake.
Once the boardwalks and bridge project on the east side is completed later this year, the park will have 1.7 miles of trails. By the end of 2023, when the connection to the west side is open, Wildwood Park will boast 5 miles of natural surface trails.
Also under construction at Wildwood Park is the city’s first system of mountain bike trails. The Chris Smith Mountain Bike Trails, made possible by donations from the Eddie and Jo Alisson Smith Family Foundation, will be 6 miles in length and will be comprised of several loop trails so riders can choose varying terrain and distances to ride.
Looking further into the future, a boardwalk has been designed that will connect the trails at Wildwood Park to the existing trails at River Park North. Additionally, the city will soon begin design on a greenway connection from River Park North to the Town Common — thus creating a trail system connecting the Town Common, River Park North and Wildwood Park.
Trails that utilize routes on water are a focus and are commonly referred to as Blueways. Wildwood Park’s unique connection to the Tar River will position itself to provide excellent amenities and points of interest to help promote and support the growing Blueway network in eastern North Carolina.
The Wildwood Park Welcome Center and Playground also will provide first-class amenities for all of the trail users and park patrons. The Welcome Center will house Recreation and Parks staff to assist visitors and serve as a home base for park programming operations.
The city would like to invite the community to the grand opening event for the Welcome Center starting at 5 p.m. on June 1, starting with brief ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. and followed by a live band, food trucks and more.
Come out to experience first-hand the benefits of Wildwood Park. For more information, please contact Recreation and Parks staff at 252-329-4567 or visit Greenvillenc.gov.