The City of Greenville has been awarded a substantial Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for improvements at Wildwood Park for the second consecutive year.

Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board. In 2021, the city received $481,300 from the authority board for the reimbursement of the land purchase to acquire the parcels that make up Wildwood Park.

