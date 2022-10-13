The City of Greenville has been awarded a substantial Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant for improvements at Wildwood Park for the second consecutive year.
Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board. In 2021, the city received $481,300 from the authority board for the reimbursement of the land purchase to acquire the parcels that make up Wildwood Park.
The new grant will be used to build a playground challenge course for youth ages 5-15, a playground-style zip line, a second restroom facility and also a parking lot and a new driveway entrance, said Greenville Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024.
The restroom facility and parking lot will support a pump track and bicycle skills course being added to the park.
“It is great to see the continued support from the Parks and Recreation Authority for the development of Wildwood Park,” Octigan said. “This funding will allow our staff to further activate the east side parcel of the park and provide necessary infrastructure to support the many new amenities set to open next summer.”
Wildwood Park, located just north of the Tar River, includes more than 360 acres of land and two ponds for outdoor recreation and water activities. The park currently includes natural surface trails, a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, outdoor shelters, camping platforms, and a sandy beach.
Last month, city staff broke ground on the site’s new Welcome Center, which will include a restroom facility and a nature-themed playground. Also under construction are the Chris Smith Mountain Bike Trails, which are being fully funded by the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Foundation, a bicycle skills course and the pump track. All amenities are scheduled to open summer 2023.
“The city is also very appreciative of our community partners such as Grady White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation, who continue to support the development efforts at the park,” Octigan said. “Wildwood Park has been a great asset for this community since opening in October 2021, and the city looks forward to building on the progress made so far.”