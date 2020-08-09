Kennis Wilkins has been selected as a Joe Biden for President At-large Delegate for the 2020 National Democratic Convention scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wilkins is the former chairman of the Martin County Democratic Party. The 2020 Democratic Convention marks his fifth National Democratic Convention as Delegate.
At-large delegates are selected from a statewide pool and offer another way for Democrats to participate in the National Convention in addition to selection by county and state organizations. At-large delegates must pledge their support to a presidential candidate.
Wilkins is married to Brenda Wilkins. He has been engaged in community and economic development and supported programs related to education and health care for many years. Kennis and Brenda Wilkins are the owners of several local businesses, including Wilkins Insurance Agency in Williamston and FaithWorks, Home Health Care, Inc.
Wilkins is a member of Elizabeth City State University’s Board of Trustees. He also serves as a member of the diversity committee for Pitt Community College.