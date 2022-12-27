Doug Weidner unloads a pickup full of river birch limbs that fell during Friday’s wind storm at the Pitt County Bell’s Fork Collection Site on County Home Road on Monday. Weidner said he was forced to cut a trip to the mountains short due to the storm.
Pat Gruner/the daily reflector
Brian O'Hara picks through pine and river birch limbs that fell in his yard following heavy winds on Friday.
Jeff Joyner shows his pickup truck loaded with tree limbs that fell after the weekend's winter weather.
Photo by Pat Gruner
A dump truck picks up a trailer full of downed limbs at the Pitt County Bell's Fork Collection Site on County Home Road Monday.
Days after high winds and extreme cold blasted the nation, Pitt County residents were at work cleaning up and grateful that the weather did not grievously impact the area.
At the Pitt County Bell’s Fork Collection Site on County Home Road on Monday, Doug Weidner was offloading a pickup full of river birch limbs that fell amid Friday’s heavy winds, which had gusts as high as 40 mph.
The weather brought low temps in the teens through Sunday night with the National Weather Service in Morehead City recording windchill factors of up to 10 degrees at times.
“Our next-door neighbor, it blew off one of their screens and they had an angel in their front yard that got ... broken in half,” Weidner said. “It’s two pieces, but it separated it at least.”
Weidner said he had to cut a trip to Boone short a day in the wake of the winter storm, where the Watauga Democrat reported utility companies had planned rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve morning due to a generator capacity emergency brought on by the extreme cold.
“It was going to drop a bunch of snow,” Weidner said of the weather. “We were supposed to get back Friday but got back Thursday instead.”
Brian O’Hara, a Bell’s Fork resident, was dropping off his first load of limbs around the time that Weidner was unloading his own. O’Hara said that the weather made a bit of a mess of the multiple trees in his yard.
“Anytime the wind blows you’re going to get a mess,” O’Hara said. “(The holiday) was great. The cold weather kind of put you in that Christmas mood.”
Those affected by the wind had to wait until Monday to dump the majority of their debris and tree limbs on account of collection sites being closed over the weekend.
Jeff Joyner said that he preferred the cold for Christmas instead of warm weather. His son on Friday lost power for a few hours in the Eastern Pines area, he said.
Other areas of eastern North Carolina were also impacted by the wind and cold including Greene county. Duke Energy Progress’s online map on Friday showed 13,000 customers in the region without electricity.
Greenville Utilities responded to more than 100 outages but had power up and running on Friday night.
Cold temperatures are expected to continue through midweek with lows in the mid-20s tonight and 30 on Wednesday.
Agencies like Community Crossroads Center worked to help people impacted by cold weather, although information about the demand there was not available on Monday.