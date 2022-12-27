Days after high winds and extreme cold blasted the nation, Pitt County residents were at work cleaning up and grateful that the weather did not grievously impact the area.

At the Pitt County Bell’s Fork Collection Site on County Home Road on Monday, Doug Weidner was offloading a pickup full of river birch limbs that fell amid Friday’s heavy winds, which had gusts as high as 40 mph.


