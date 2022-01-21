As sleet began to fall across eastern North Carolina in the early stages of Winter Storm Jasper, meteorologists with The Weather Channel said what follows could nearly double the region's annual snowfall numbers.
The predicted 2-4 inches of snow would nearly match or surpass the region's annual average of 3 inches according to Chris Bruin, on-camera meteorologist with TWC. He said that the storm was certainly an anomaly.
"It has been a couple years since we have seen a winter storm of this magnitude," Bruin said outside Chico's Mexican Restaurant on Cotanche Street in downtown Greenville. "Primarily we are going to end up with snow."
Greenville was selected as the site for the crew to report out of due to its eastern orientation.
"We thought Greenville is in the sweet spot," Bruin explained. "Raleigh is a little far west so totals would be a little less there. Virginia Beach and Norfolk could be in a similar zone but maybe a little far north. Far eastern North Carolina, Greenville up toward Elizabeth City, felt like the good zone where we could have some of the heaviest snow set up."
The storm itself will be an overnight affair, Bruin said. Residents can expect to wake up to snow on the ground, sunshine and the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the teens.
Even with a job to do, Bruin and company had a chance to see what Greenville had to offer prior to getting down to business.
"I went running on the Tar River Greenway," Bruin said. "Made it about four and a half miles. I noticed the boardwalks were already icy this morning. Had a nice little ice skating session."
Bruin said the crew enjoyed food at Nino's Cucina Italiana as well as Chico's.