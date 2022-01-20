A forecast of four inches or more of snow and a coating of sleet already has spurred closures as officials continue to monitor forecasts.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City reported Wednesday that the Greenville area could receive up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation starting tonight into Friday. The potential for icing could result in electric outages with the highest impacts being Friday.
Meteorologists said there is still some uncertainty about the exact amount of ice, snow and sleet as the forecast comes into focus. A briefing released Wednesday afternoon said a coating of four inches of snow and sleet was expected for most of the area with higher accumulations north of U.S. 264.
The greatest chance of snow is Friday night into Saturday, and hazardous driving conditions are expected through most of eastern North Carolina. Pitt County Schools and county government officials said they would make decisions about closures this afternoon. Notifications about other cancellations started on Wednesday.
Greenville’s Winterfest, a celebration to include ice skating and other winter activities at Greenville’s new Wildwood Park Friday through Sunday, will be rescheduled, city spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
Friday trash and recycling pickup has been moved to today. The Fourth Street Parking Deck will also have its top level closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Dawn Jones, Pitt County public information officer, said that staff anticipates a decision on closures to be made at 2 p.m. today. The county manager is monitoring the weather forecasts with emergency management officials she said.
Vidant Health’s Greenville drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Friday. The site is projected to reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. depending on weather.
Amy Hattem, Pitt County’s deputy health director, said that the Health Department has not yet heard from OptumServe Federal Health Services on whether the county’s testing site at the Greenville Mall will close.
East Carolina University had no announcements as of Wednesday afternoon. The school’s Polar Plunge was still on schedule for tonight.
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be also closed on Saturday, and the Brody School of Medicine’s Walk with a Doc has been canceled.
State transportation crews began treating local highways on Wednesday and will continue today. They are prepared to scape as needed as soon as conditions allow, officials said.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of the storm. His office cited forecasts of several inches of snow from the Research Triangle area and to the northeast toward the coast. Up to a half-inch of ice is expected in southeastern counties, raising the possibility of power outages due to accumulation on power lines.
Cooper said the state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration. Providing a separate emergency declaration, documentation and expense tracking are important when seeking federal reimbursement for two different storm events, the governor’s office said.