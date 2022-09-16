GUC natural gas customers can expect higher bills during the approaching winter season as global demand drives up prices.
Greenville Utilities Commission General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon discussed the challenges facing his organization and other energy providers during the utilities’ Thursday board of commissioners meeting.
The discussion kicked off when Greenville City Council member and GUC liaison Rick Smiley asked about plans for purchasing natural gas in the coming months.
“The behavior very recently has been very erratic,” Cannon said. “Erratic on the high side.”
When it was reported Wednesday that a national railroad strike would happen, natural gas prices rose $1. When it was announced Thursday morning that a tentative agreement had been reached, the price dropped $1, he said.
Last winter GUC paid $3 per million British Thermal Units, the unit of measurement used to sell and purchase gas. This week gas is $8.50 per mmBTU.
GUC’s gas rate not only includes the cost of gas but the cost of transporting it and the cost of operating the city’s natural gas system.
GUC’s in-house rate committee is meeting next week to prepare its messaging to customers about what they can expect in the coming months, Cannon said.
“We have certainly seen a lot higher price for natural gas right now than we saw last winter so we want to get that message out right now about conservation,” Cannon said. GUC has programs to help customers save on energy.
People are having to make decisions about items they can defer, delay or stop because of rising prices, said Greenville City Manager Ann Wall, a GUC board member.
“I would expect that would be part of that conversation,” Wall said. “Is there anything we can do on GUC’s side to buffer these significant price increases for the customers.”
Cannon said GUC staff has spent months working on what projects or expenses can be paused to control prices.
“We don’t want to give the customers any more than we have to,” he said. “We are turning over stones right now to see how we are going to be able to give some relief this winter.”
The average GUC natural gas customers uses 66 compressed cubic feet per month, according to GUC spokesman Steve Hawley. As of September, 66 ccf costs $119.60, below the median of North Carolina municipal natural gas providers but higher than Rocky Mount, Monroe, Frontier Energy and PSNC Energy.
A recent report showed nationwide electricity prices are up 14 percent and it’s mainly due to higher prices for natural gas, which is used in generation, Cannon said.
Natural gas prices also are being driven by global demand, he said. In Europe, natural gas is trading for $100, so a lot of the $8.50 gas that is currently being purchased in the United States is going to Europe.
Smiley asked about GUC’s natural gas rate stabilization fund, which was set up to cover unexpected surges in prices.
Cannon said the fund currently has $3.7 million but that could be wiped out with one severe weather event.