Winterville rezoning

A developer wanted to build 55 houses on a 14-acre lot, above to the the left of Railroad Street, but the Winterville Town Council denied a rezoning request to allow smaller lot sizes.

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council unanimously voted against a rezoning that would have put 55 houses on nearly 14 acres of property after more than a dozen Winterville residents expressed opposition.

The town’s planning staff had recommended the council approve the request to rezone 13.5 acres located on the west side of Railroad Street between its intersections with Worthington Street and Vernon White Road from agricultural-residential to R-6 with conditions, namely that the lots be no smaller than 7,000 square feet for single-family dwellings only.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.