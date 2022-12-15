WINTERVILLE — Mayor Ricky Hines cast a tie-breaking vote to approve a zoning request that will allow commercial development at a busy intersection on Old Tar Road.
Monday’s vote came during a Town Council meeting packed with opponents to the development who were concerned about its impact on traffic and the area’s largely residential makeup.
The council voted 3-2 to rezone just under 14 acres at the northwest corner of Old Tar’s intersection with Vernon White road from residential (R-15) to general business. The town’s planning staff supported the request, but the planning board voted 6-2 against it in October.
The request states the applicant is seeking the rezoning to “accommodate those businesses that serve the traveling public, require large amounts of land for display and parking, and are not oriented to the pedestrian shopper.”
While presenting the request to the council, Planning Director Bryan Jones said the applicant amended their application adding conditions to accommodate some of the concerns residents have voiced about the change.
“The applicant has given us a little bit of additional assurances. They want to amend the application and add restrictions to it, which will make it a conditional district. Those would include the restrictions of no gas stations or service stations or hotels or motels on this property,” he said.
Many residents spoke against the rezoning during the public hearing, voicing concerns about noise and light pollution and increased traffic, which they said will be compounded by the NCDOT’s Old Tar Road widening project. Those in favor stated they wanted to see the space used for small businesses.
Councilman Tony Moore made a motion to deny the request which was seconded by Councilman Johnny Moye. Moore said his opposition stemmed from comments from residents during the public hearing. He also cited the recommendation from the planning board to deny the request.
“We don’t always go with what the planning board recommends,” Hines said. “A lot of times, the planning board sees something different than what we see. We are looking at overall growth. It’s checks and balances; that is why we have boards.”
Hines went on to explain his stance on the request, referencing the opinions of those who spoke in favor of the rezoning during the public hearing.
“I have to listen to 10,400 citizens. That is what we take into consideration. Nobody wants anything in their yard; I stay on Forlines Road and I hear traffic and noise all the time. It’s a given. Change is inevitable, at the same time, we want progress … We want amenities, but we have to pay for amenities. When we approved the comprehensive land use plan, we were saying to citizens we were going to give them what they asked for, like parks. Growth comes with your parks and your amenities.”
After the initial motion to deny the request failed, Councilwoman Veronica Roberson and Councilman Paul Rice were joined by Hines in voting in favor of the rezoning.
Following the vote, one resident said as he was exiting the meeting, “You’re going to be sorry come election day. You don’t listen.”
Vacancy
The council voted to receive letters of interest from the public to fill the vacancy left by Mark Smith, who was elected to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 8.
Those interested must submit their letter to town clerk Don Harvey by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 for consideration. Hines stated each letter will be sent to each council member for review. Councilman Johnny Moye was appointed Mayor Pro Tem in Smith’s place.
Announcements
Town offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.
The council will meet again on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.