WINTERVILLE — To avoid a hefty penalty and bring the town’s stormwater permit back into compliance, members of Winterville Town Council this week approved a contract for the development of several management plans.
Town officials recently learned Winterville is in violation of its state MS4 permit, which allows the town to operate, inspect and maintain its own stormwater drainage network.
To hold the permit, an audit is conducted by the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality.
“Based on the audit conducted back in late May, the DEQ identified major deficiencies with the MS4 not being in compliance with the permit,” Bryan Jones, town planning director, told the town council at its meeting on Monday
Deficiencies include the town’s lack of an illicit discharge detection and elimination program plan, an MS4 operation and maintenance program plan, a municipal stormwater control measures operation and maintenance program plan, and stormwater management plan development.
Deficiencies were found to be in violation of the Clean Water Act and a schedule of needed action was distributed to the board.
“We had people trying to take care of these things. … We did not know until we were done with the audit what severity each deficiency would trigger,” Jones said.
“There were very few (towns) in the state that passed. There are a lot that are lacking,” he said.
Town Manager Terri Parker said officials knew the town didn’t have a plan. “We have been trying to fund that. We didn’t know we were going to walk away with a notice of violation.”
In order to avoid a fine, the town must develop the needed plans in the timeline presented by the DEQ.
If it does not comply and address the violation, Winterville is subject to a charge of $25,000 per penalty.
The Wooten Company was selected to develop the town’s plans. The cost will be approximately $28,500.
In other action, the board:
- Accepted a $1.9 million funding packaged from the DEQ for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation. The loan includes $500,000 in principal forgiveness with the remaining amount being paid back over 40 years at 0% interest.
- Approved a school resource office contract with Pitt County Schools.
- Discussed renaming of Railroad Street as Martin Luther King Street. The board has discussed this in the past but no action was taken. Before the change can be made, a public hearing must be held and staff wanted to research all of the requirements needed to rename the street.