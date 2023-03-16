The Winterville Town Council halved a 5-cent increase in its per kilowatt hour rate with a unanimous vote earlier this week. The 2.5-cent drop will go in effect with the April 30 bills, said Assistant Town Manager Anthony Bowers.

“If we can reduce it further, obviously, we will,” Bowers said.


