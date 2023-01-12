...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council voted to review applications to fill a vacancy on the board later this month after votes to select two of the applicants failed.
Board members on Monday considered eight applicants and split on selecting Shantell Hawkins, a runner-up in the 2021 municipal election, and Lisa Smith, wife of former councilman Mark Smith, who vacated his seat after he was elected to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in November.
Council members Johnny Moye and Veronica Roberson said the council should allow election results to determine who fills the seat, a practice the board followed in December 2021 when the members appointed Paul Rice to fill the seat Ricky Hines vacated when he was elected mayor.
Moye and Smith won a five-way race for two seats in November 2021. Moye was the top vote-getter with 649 votes; Smith received 459; Rice received 364 votes; Hawkins got 340; and Brandy Daniels received 192.
“We have rules and procedures. A year and a half ago we had a vacancy on the board and we followed the rules and procedures to fill (Hines’) seat. Now, we’ve got this seat to fill, and I feel like we should do the same thing,” Roberson said.
“In order to do that, we would appoint the person with the next highest number of votes. It’s impartial, it doesn’t pick and it’s based on the number of votes from the last election. I will not change from that.”
Councilman Tony Moore disagreed with following the policy and instead made a motion to appoint Lisa Smith.
“Is that really fair to the citizens? To appoint somebody who 16% of the people voted for, when we have a candidate who is living with a man, married to him for 17 years, who’s had information during those 17 years? Husbands and wives share information. They think a lot alike. We need to appoint someone who thinks like the person who went off the board thinks,” he said.
Rice only received 18 percent of the vote, beating Hawkins by 24 votes.
“A percentage doesn’t always reflect everything,” Roberson said. “There were over 300 people that voted for the next highest person and there were a few names on that ballot. I feel like this person should be given the opportunity to serve. Also, the other times we did not deviate from this policy.”
The motion by Moore to appoint Smith failed with Hines breaking the tie. “Her staying with Mark does not make her any better than the other candidates. I am not discounting you, Lisa, I am just saying that you don’t weigh your decision on her living with a councilman,” said Hines.
Hines also stated the reason the town was accepting applications to fill the vacancy was that there was no municipal election this year. “We didn’t have an election this year so we went outside of that and solicited people to put in applications,” he said.
Roberson disagreed with that interpretation of the policy stating the policy is “referring to the last election that selects councilpeople.”
Moye then made a motion to appoint Hawkins to the vacancy, which was seconded by Roberson and opposed by Moore and Rice. The voted against the second motion as well to break the tie.
The council agreed to discuss the appointment again at their vision-setting meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.
The town manager received nine letters of interest from residents seeking to fill the position, although eight names are in consideration because one was submitted after the Jan. 5 deadline.