WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council voted to review applications to fill a vacancy on the board later this month after votes to select two of the applicants failed.

Board members on Monday considered eight applicants and split on selecting Shantell Hawkins, a runner-up in the 2021 municipal election, and Lisa Smith, wife of former councilman Mark Smith, who vacated his seat after he was elected to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in November.


