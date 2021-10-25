The opening of a second early voting site in Pitt County produced a big jump in the turnout for this year’s municipal elections.
The early voting site at the Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., saw 120 voters cast ballots when it opened Monday. That is 91 more ballots than the 29 votes that were cast between Oct. 14 and Friday.
There also were three votes cast Monday at the PATS Conference Room behind the Pitt County Office Building complex, 1717 W. Fifth St., bringing the total number of ballots cast since Oct. 14 to 152.
Both early voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Election day is Nov. 2.
As of Friday, only 29 people — 10 from Winterville, seven from Bethel, five from Grifton, four from Farmville, two from Ayden and one from Simpson — had cast ballots in the eight municipal elections being held in Pitt County. Details about the ballots cast Monday weren't immediately available.
Fountain and Grimesland also have municipal elections this year.
This is the lowest early voting turnout for municipal elections in Pitt County elections director Dave Davis’ memory, but it’s not unexpected.
“Usually we have Greenville (elections) happening at the same time and that is mostly your early voting voters,” he said.
Greenville isn’t participating in this year’s November elections because delays in the U.S. Census pushed its city council races to March.
The town of Falkland holds elections every four years and won’t be on the ballot until November 2023.
The deadline to register to vote on Tuesday has passed but people who want to register and vote on the same day can do it during the early voting period.
Individuals must present a current North Carolina driver's license or photo ID issued from a government agency along with a document showing the name and current address of the applicant. This can include a utility bill, paycheck, private bank statement, vehicle registration issued by a state agency and others.
“Early voting is here and offered to them so they should come out to vote,” Davis said. “You never know nowadays, with so much stuff going on, that you’ll be able to make it to the polling place on Election Day. Early voting alleviates that worry.”