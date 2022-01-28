WINTERVILLE — Winterville residents will be paying lower electric rates for at least three month thanks to a vote from the Town Council.
The governing board on Jan. 10 unanimously approved a motion to reduce rates by 10 percent for town customers through March.
Rates were reduced by the same amount in April 2020 to help residents through the pandemic shutdown, but the reduction only lasted for two months.
This time, when Councilman Tony Moore suggested the idea, the council decided to add an additional month.
The board approved the motion again to help residents cope with pandemic related expenses. Moore said the town can afford the cuts.
“We should lower all our utility rates across the board,” Moore said. “Our audit report showed we had over a 100 percent fund balance in the bank; financially we are in great shape so we need to give it back to the customers.”
Moore said residents expressed gratitude when the rates were cut at the start of the pandemic, lessening financial stress. He plans to suggest the rate remain reduced permanently, he said. The reduction will only apply to residents using the town’s electric service.
Advisory board vacancies
From planning and zoning to parks and recreation, volunteers are being sought to fill vacancies on town committees and advisory boards.
The applications are posted online on the committees and boards page of the town’s website — www.wintervillenc.com — and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The following boards are accepting applicants:
- Board of Adjustments: The BOA is responsible for reviewing special-use permits, variances and administrative appeal applications and makes final decisions on those applications. The board meets as needed, every third Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Winterville Town Hall Assembly Room. The board is seeking an extraterritorial jurisdiction alternate member. For more information contact Planning Director Bryan Jones at 215-2358 or bryan.jones@wintervillenc.com.
- Planning and Zoning Board: This is an advisory board that reviews ordinances, ordinance amendments and development plans and advises Town Council accordingly. There are two regular vacancies, one alternate member from within town limits, two regular members and one alternate member from outside the corporate limits of the town but within the extraterritorial jurisdiction limits. Contact Jones for more information.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: This is an advisory board that recommends and advises the Parks and Recreation director on any matters relating to recreational programs, policies, procedures, park development, maintenance, budget preparation and acquisition of land. There is one alternant member vacancy who may reside either within the town limits or outside of the corporate limits of the town, and two member vacancies who must live outside of the corporate limits of the town but within the limits of the extraterritorial jurisdiction. For more information, contact Evan Johnston, Parks and Recreation director, at 215-2436 or evan.johnston@wintervillenc.com
- Stormwater Advisory Committee: This committee provides stormwater management policy guidance. This committee consists of members of a cross-section of local residents and stakeholders representing neighborhood groups, professional organizations, industrial and commercial associations, environmental groups, builder associations and others who the town recognizes as having an interest in storm water management issues. There is one regular member vacancy and an alternate member vacancy.
- Human Relations Board: This board is devoted to the study of problems in the area of human relations including the promotion of equity for all residents; the promotion of understanding, respect and goodwill; the provision of channels of communication among diverse groups; encouraging the employment of qualified people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, sex, age, national origin, disability or genetic information; and encouraging youth to become better trained and qualified for employment. There are six member vacancies on this board. Applicants must live within the town’s corporate limits.
Applications may be emailed to the Town Clerk, Don Harvey at don.harvey@wintervillenc.com or mailed to the Winterville Town Clerk PO Box 1459, Winterville NC 28590. Contact Don Harvey at 756-2221, Ext. 2344 with any questions.