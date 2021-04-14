Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.