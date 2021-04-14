A decision on providing additional funding to Winterville Emergency Medical Services has been pushed to April 19.
During the April 5 Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting, Brian Barnett, deputy county manager and chief financial officer, outlined a request from Winterville EMS for an additional $38,000 in its fiscal year budget.
“This money is going to be used for part-time staff, vehicle insurance and various other small financial needs within the department,” Barnett said. “Staff recommended using EMS fund balance to make this request, but also caution at this time that last fiscal year we did have to transfer money over to the EMS fund to profit up, and that we did not want to continue to tap into fund balance as the year continued if we did not need to.”
Winterville’s funding request was unanimously approved by the EMS Oversight Committee which brought it before the board for a budget amendment.
Scott Elliott, county manager, recommended the board table a decision until the April 19 meeting.
“EMS tax had to be increased last year because there were insufficient funds to carry the budget as it was being presented,” Elliott said. “Also, we had to do a $425,000 transfer from the general fund into the EMS fund just to keep it afloat.
“My concern is that if we have this first request of $38,000, how many more requests will we have if our fund balance is not in good shape?”
Elliott recommended waiting until the board could receive a report on a supplemental tiered funding system for the county’s eight nonprofit EMS squads.
“This would be for next fiscal year, beginning July 21-22, as a tier one, two, three and four,” he said. Based on call volume, squads could receive additional funding through the year.
Elliott said a total of $59,000 was suggested for the tiered funding program’s pot.
Pulling that plan into the current fiscal year, Elliott said that the board could cap supplemental spending at $59,000 and allow the squads to discern their tier status. Doing so at the next meeting would allow the board to work it into budgeting for the next fiscal year.
Commissioner Beth Ward supported moving the decision forward to quell other requests that could come if Winterville’s funding was approved.
“I think it’s a good idea and probably it’s not the right time to vote on it because it’s opening Pandora’s Box, so to speak,” Ward said.
Chairwoman Ann Floyd-Huggins agreed. No vote or motions were conducted.