Three adults and a young child escaped from their burning Winterville home on Sunday night after being woken up by smoke detectors, a local fire chief said Monday.
The fire took place shortly before 9 p.m. at a home located at 4392 N.C. 903 South. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.
The Winterville Community Fire Department, along with crews from other area departments, was able to make an interior attack to suppress the fire and perform a search of the home, Chief Jonathan Heltzel said.
Heltzel said approximately 30 firefighters responded and had the blaze under control within about 20 minutes of entering the residence.
The fire and smoke damage was concentrated on the left side of the home, near a bedroom and closet, he said.
Firefighters remained on-scene until about 12:30 a.m. on Monday to extinguish hot spots and ensure that the home was being left in a safe condition, Heltzel said.
A news release stated that one of the residents of the home attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher prior to the arrival of firefighters, but due to the size of the blaze and the smoke she was unsuccessful and retreated to safety.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Heltzel said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
The news release also said the family was renting the home and did not have renter’s insurance. The American Red Cross is helping the family with their immediate needs.
Other agencies that responded to the fire include: Ayden Fire & Rescue Department, Red Oak Fire Department, Town of Winterville Fire Department, Eastern Pines Fire & Rescue, Ayden EMS, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt County EMS, Pitt County Fire Marshal’s Office and Greenville Utilities.