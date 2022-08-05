WINTERVILLE — A group working with the town to install eastern North Carolina’s first traffic garden at Hillcrest Park presented three options this week for leaders and residents to consider.
Trish Farnham, program manager at BikeWalkNC, updated the Town Council on Monday about the traffic safety project coming in October to Hillcrest Park.
Farnham first introduced the plan to create an educational resource that “enables bicyclists and pedestrians to learn traffic navigation and safety practice in a protected environment” at the council’s June meeting, where it received unanimous support from the council.
On Monday, she explained that it would be the first permanent traffic garden in eastern North Carolina. She said Fionnuala Quinn, a nationally-recognized traffic garden designer, had been provided the measurements of the unstriped portion of the Hillcrest Park parking lot, where the garden will be painted.
Quinn has returned three roadway design options presented to the board that include features like railroad crossings, traffic circles, medians, stops and sidewalks.
The traffic garden committee is asking the public to vote on which design to implement via an online survey available through the town website, wintervillenc.com until Sunday. The committee also collected feedback in person at the BikeWalkNC tent at Tuesday’s Summer Splash.
In addition to the painted garden, local cycling and traffic experts will work with the community to develop the first several months of programming for the traffic garden “so it can get some traction and people can understand what it is and how to use it,” Farnham said.
“Our intention is that after we get the public input, we will identify the design and start the striping in September to be finalized in October,” Farnham said.
The town is scheduled to formally dedicate the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden at a ceremony at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of BikeWalkNCs 11th annual transportation summit, which will be held in Greenville from Oct. 27-29 at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
The project will be funded using AARP Community Challenge grant dollars secured by BikeWalkNC in partnership with the town.
Ange Street sidewalk project
Contruction of a sidewalk on Ange Street near the A.G. Cox and town Park and Recration athletic fields is being adjusted to address drainage and costs.
Finance director Anthony Bowers told the board that the initial plan was to have a sidewalk adjacent with a curb, gutter and tile in the area. “The elevation was taken by an engineering firm and it was determined that the original concept was probably not something that would work,” he said.
He explained that the original plan to tile the sidewalk would create a flow problem, so designers now plan to implement a swell that will allow for the water to have an area to go so that it doesn’t run off the athletic fields to the street. The swell will capture the water and funnel it south, Bowers said.
Bowers also said the adjustment also will save money. “The cost went from $137,900 to $85,000. The DOT has reviewed the plans and approved them,” he said.
Other information:
The council will meet again at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held from Aug. 25-28.