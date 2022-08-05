WINTERVILLE — A group working with the town to install eastern North Carolina’s first traffic garden at Hillcrest Park presented three options this week for leaders and residents to consider.

Trish Farnham, program manager at BikeWalkNC, updated the Town Council on Monday about the traffic safety project coming in October to Hillcrest Park.


Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368.