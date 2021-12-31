WINTERVILLE — Inspired by fitness guru Jack LaLanne, a local health enthusiast celebrated his 65th birthday on Thursday by swimming a mile attached to a fleet of 65 toy boats.
Kip Sloan completed the Medicare Mile in hopes of inspiring others to get active and live healthier lifestyles in the new year and to support local nonprofit groups. People are eligible to receive Medicare when they turn 65.
He swam his first lap handcuffed as a tribute to LaLanne, then swam 36 more laps with the boats in tow.
As part of the event, he divided $2,000 of his own money among six organizations: Daughter for Dads, a cancer support nonprofit; Daughters of Worth, a women’s empowerment organization; the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C.; the Medical Food Pantry at Vidant Medical Center; N.C. Stop Human Trafficking; and the Pitt County Council on Aging.
After seeing a 70-year-old Jack LaLanne swim a mile handcuffed while attached to 70 real boats in 1984, Sloan was inspired to run 30 laps around a race track on his 30th birthday. He continued to stay active, participating in racing and cycling events for several years after.
“Back in the ’80s, he used to run marathons and I ran a restaurant. He would always come in and ask for baked potatoes for the carbohydrates,” Temus Smith, a longtime friend, said about Sloan.
Sloan began organizing fitness events after he suffered an injury that made it difficult for him to run. “I saw how cool it was that you could organize fun things and offer people exercise and it could raise money and awareness for charities,” he said.
Now, Sloan swims daily at the Aquaventure facility in Winterville. He advocates for swimming because he believes it is more accessible to people who have difficulty with other forms of exercise.
“There are people who work hard and end up eating junk food and not exercising then, later in their lives, their doctor tells them they need to lose weight and exercise and they aren’t able to. They may have gotten so heavy that even walking becomes a problem. In the water, they escape gravity. They can rehabilitate themselves,” he said.
Sloan promoted the event by asking supporters to accept the “I Want to Be Like Jack” challenge. Everyone who did got to help him pick how much money each charity would receive.
The challenges asks participants to begin a daily exercise and nutritional routine, starting with simple aerobic exercises like walking, jogging, biking and swimming.
Sloan called the event a success and he plans to continue organizing stunts each year for his birthday.