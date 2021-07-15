Winterville’s longtime mayor announced Thursday he is retiring after he completes his current term.
Douglas "Doug" A. Jackson, who is serving his 24th year as mayor, made his announcement on the next to last day of filing for the 2021 municipal elections.
Candidates filed in the Fountain, Grifton, Grimesland and Simpson municipal elections. One seat remains vacant in both the Fountain and Grimesland elections and no one has filed for seats on the Candlewick Sanitary District Board.
Jackson said he is not running because he is continuing to recover from the amputation of his leg in 2020.
“Physically, I’m not up to what I used to be. I just decided after 24 years as mayor that was probably about enough,” Jackson said. “I’ve been to the last few town board meetings and I can go from my house to town hall (in a motorized chair) … but this one leg is just a whole new way of life for me. I was pretty active all those years, but I just had a birthday last month. I’m 85 years old. I worked 31 years with the Greenville Police Department. It’s about time for me to rest a little bit.”
It’s been a privilege to see Winterville’s growth during his 24-year tenure, Jackson said. “There have been some major accomplishments but I don’t take credit for any of them,” he said.
The town’s population was 500 in 1950, Jackson said. When he was first elected Winterville’s population was between 4,000 to 4,500 people. It’s population is now slightly more than 10,000.
Jackson said one of the first accomplishments of the board when he was first elected was getting a traffic light installed at the intersection of Mills and Main streets. The intersection had stop signs and traffic would be tied up for long periods of time.
Another significant change early in his tenure was the implementation of the council-manager form of government.
Winterville previously had a town clerk that handled administrative tasks, while an individual council member would oversee the operations of an assigned department, he said.
Switching to the manager form of government allowed the council to focus on policy while the manager handled the daily administration of activities.
The community grew because the town council expanded sewer and utilities. The council also oversaw the construction of a larger library, a new fire/EMS building with community center, the town hall was expanded and recreational services and facilities also were expanded.
Jackson said it’s unlikely he’ll endorse any candidate for mayor, in part because he doesn’t know who the final slate of candidates will be.
So far, Councilwoman Veronica Roberson and Tucker Moore, son of current Councilman Tony Moore, have filed as mayoral candidates.
Filing for the 2021 municipal elections ends at noon today, Friday.
The Pitt County Board of Elections, located in a modular unit behind the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.. The office opens at 8 a.m.
Filings
Thursday’s filings produced a contested race for the unexpired term on the Grifton Board of Commissioners.
Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman is challenging David S. Anderson for the seat that was held by the late Johnny Craft, who died in October. The Grifton Board of Commissioners appointed Anderson to the seat. The winner of the Nov. 3 election will serve until the seat’s term ends in 2023.
Simpson Village Council incumbents Mary Moye and Brenda Gatlin Hawkins filled out the ballot for that community’s election, joining the other incumbent council member Dianne Thomas and incumbent mayor Rich Zeck.
A political newcomer filed as a candidate for the Grimesland Board of Alderman. Jackie Hinton said she had previously thought about running for elected office but never took the initiative.
“When I realized they were two people short as of (Wednesday) I thought, OK, maybe that’s the indiciation I need to step out here and see what I can possibly do to help,” she said.
Hinton said she loves the people of Grimesland and wants to be an asset to the community.
All five seats on Grimesland Board of Aldermen are on the ballot. Hinton is the fourth person to file, leaving one seat without a candidate.
Incumbent Fountain Town Commissioner Phoenix G. Hinton filed for re-election on Thursday, leaving only one seat without a candidate.
Follwoing is the full slate of candidate filings at of Thrusday:
Bethel Mayor
- Gloristine Brown (I)
Bethel Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ferrell Blount (I)
- Janet Everett Davis (I)
- Ed Dennis Jr. (I)
- Thomas W. Lilley (I)
- Carl Wilson (I)
Farmville Mayor
- John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
Fountain Mayor
- Kathy A. Parker
Fountain Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
- Steven M. Williams (I)
- Phoenix G. Hinson (I)
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
- Claude Kennedy (I)
- David C. Anderson (unexpired term)
- Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman (unexpired term)
Grimesland Board of Aldermen (5 seats)
- Ted Bowles (I)
- Ronnie Bowling (I)
- Eleanor H. Farr (I)
- Jackie Hinton
Simpson Mayor
- Richard C. Zeck (I)
Simpson Village Council (3 seats)
- Dianne Thomas (I)
- Brenda Gatlin Hawkins (I)
- Mary Moye (I)
Winterville Mayor
- Tucker Moore
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Johnny Moye (I)
“I” stands for incumbent.