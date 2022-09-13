A pastor who served eight years in prison as a teen for robbery has been exonerated by a Pitt County judge.
Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, was convicted in 1994 for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Marvin Blount, Pitt County Superior Court Judge, vacated the conviction on Aug. 10, Carmon's attorney announced Tuesday.
Court documents show that Faris Dixon, Pitt County District Attorney, consented to Carmon's conviction being overturned and an order was signed by Blount on Aug. 10.
Carmon at age 19 was arrested and charged with an alleged robbery at the Fresh Way Foods Store on 2671 Mill St., Winterville, a brief from the defense said. The release said on Oct. 29, 1993, the clerk of Fresh Way called the Winterville Police Department to report he'd been robbed at gunpoint of over $200 in cash from the register.
Carmon was prosecuted by former District Attorney Clark Everett. After a one-day trial, he was sentenced by Judge W. Russell Duke Jr. to a maximum term of 40 years in prison. He was released on good behavior in 2001 after serving eight years.
A motion for appropriate relief was filed in June of 2021 by Carmon's attorneys, Abraham Rubert-Schewel and Emily Gladden of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen and Michael Littlejohn Jr. of Littlejohn Law.
The motion said that fingerprint evidence had never been disclosed to Carmon's 1994 defense along with other circumstances that would have lent a "reasonable probability" to the jury's returning a different verdict.
A 2020 investigation by Rubert-Schewel, Gladden, Littlejohn and UNC Chapel-Hill student Robertson Dorsett found the prints in a criminal file from the Winterville Police Department. The prints had been obtained in 1993.
Other circumstances include the state's only presented evidence: uncorroborated eyewitness testimony by Thompson, who picked Carmon's photograph out of a book of mug shot photos.
Thompson at trial told the court he was a security consultant for Fresh Way and that he had training in identifying suspects, according to the relief motion.
The attorneys' investigation found that Fresh Way stores offered no training to identify armed robbery suspects. The former CEO of Fresh Way told them he did not recall hiring any security consultants.
In the documents signed by Dixon, he said the fingerprint evidence never being provided to the defendant by the state violated Carmon's constitutional rights under Brady v. Maryland and that the prints did not match Carmon.
The document signed by Dixon also said evidence impeached the state's witness, Thompson, and that the photo identification procedure used by Winterville police to identify Carmon was "suggestive and scientifically unreliable."
Carmon, in addition to his work as a pastor, runs nonprofit organizations Sikono Mentoring and People Against Racism.
He helped lead an effort to create a "People Against Racism" street mural at Hillcrest Park in 20201. The fourth Saturday of every April in Winterville is Pastor Darron Antonio Carmon Day.
Carmon will address media on Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse.