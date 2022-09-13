Darron Carmon

Pastor Darron Carmon of Rebuild Christian Center Church of Winterville, right, prays with community members during a peaceful vigil for George Floyd in 2020.

 File photo

A pastor who served eight years in prison as a teen for robbery has been exonerated by a Pitt County judge.

Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, was convicted in 1994 for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Marvin Blount, Pitt County Superior Court Judge, vacated the conviction on Aug. 10, Carmon's attorney announced Tuesday.


