Winterville Police seek missing teen The Daily Reflector Jun 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A photo of Mimi Freeman, a 15-year-old missing teen who was last seen in the 2300 block of Brock Avenue in Winterville. The picture of Freeman is approximately a month old. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winterville police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old last seen on May 27.The department in a news release Thursday said that Mimi Freeman was last seen in the 2300 block of Brock Avenue.That area is a few blocks northeast of Hillcrest Park.Freeman is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. The release said she may be in the Pinetops or Rocky Mount area.Anyone with information are urged to contact the department at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Department Mimi Freeman News Release Winterville Police Journalism Police Northeast Seek Teen Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews