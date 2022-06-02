Mimi Freeman, 15

A photo of Mimi Freeman, a 15-year-old missing teen who was last seen in the 2300 block of Brock Avenue in Winterville. The picture of Freeman is approximately a month old.

 Contributed photo

Winterville police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old last seen on May 27.

The department in a news release Thursday said that Mimi Freeman was last seen in the 2300 block of Brock Avenue.

That area is a few blocks northeast of Hillcrest Park.

Freeman is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. The release said she may be in the Pinetops or Rocky Mount area.

Anyone with information are urged to contact the department at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.