WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council has decided to pursue funds from the N.C. Commerce Rural Transformation Grant Fund to enhance the downtown area.
Town Manager Terri Parker, at the board’s April meeting, said the town is seeking a grant between $250,000 and $350,000 from the fund to execute a capital project.
The Rural Transformation Grant was created by the N.C. General Assembly last year and has an available pool of $48 million available to local governments for projects that will support “downtown investments, initiatives that help create resilient neighborhoods, community enhancements that spur economic growth and professional development and education programs to build local government capacity,” according to the program guidelines.
Will Larsen, engineering manager at The Wooten Company, informed the board that a concept plan was created a few years ago for a project that would, “address the parking needs downtown by providing on-street parking, overhaul the existing parking that is being used by police staff and also create a green space through the use of sidewalks, possibly some gazebos and possibly a small amphitheater.”
The town will seek funding to complete phase one of the project, which will be the foundation of the space, Larsen said. Phase one will include on-street parking, sidewalk installation and landscaping. The project is planned to affect town parcels within the boundary of Main, Church, Cooper and Railroad streets.
Board of Adjustment
Councilman Tony Moore made a motion to have the Town Council absorb the Board of Adjustment, taking on its responsibilities. The board is a quasi-judicial body that handles matters like zoning appeals, special-use permits and zoning variances.
“I just don’t think we need the Board of Adjustment; we can do the work ourselves,” Moore said. “Because of the mistakes they have made, I am afraid of what they may do. Bottom line — we are voted to represent our town and the people on the board of adjustment are important but we cannot overrule them. The buck stops with them and not us.”
He pointed to the Cedar Ridge subdivision to explain his motion.
“If you look at Cedar Ridge, you will see a mistake that the Board of Adjustment made by allowing an agricultural facility to go in front of this nice neighborhood,” Moore said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Smith initially seconded Moore’s motion but later withdrew his second.
Smith said, “They have been very limited in their decision making. I can only think of two (decisions) that didn’t go the way I thought they should go in the past 16 years. Though that is still hard to explain to the citizens why this board (town council) didn’t make the decisions.”
Mayor Ricky Hines explained that the board of adjustment operates as a quasi-judicial body while the town council operates as a legislative body. The town attorney, E. Keen Lassiter, echoed this, and recommended that the two remain separate “because the procedure is so different between this board and the board of adjustment … it works with a separate set of processes. It’s wiser to prevent any discretions that might affect the vote of the board of adjustment,” he said.
Town manager Terri Parker voiced concern about potential conflicts of interest and legal issues that could arise if the council were to assume this role saying, “If you have a decision where a certain development comes forward and then, for some reason, they end up in front of you in a board of adjustment capacity, you have now put yourself in a position to make it almost impossible to take away the perception of bias.”
After the discussion, Moore amended his motion to hold a further discussion about the matter during the next council meeting.
In other actions, the board:
- Approved a sidewalk extension along Ange Street between Sylvania and Blount streets. ADA-compliant ramps also will be installed on Blount street, Barrel Drive and Sylvania Street.
Issued proclamations recognizing the contributions and legacy of Pastor Mattie Payton, recognizing April 2022 as “Pitt Community College Month” and recognizing April 17-23 as Volunteer Appreciation Week.
- Approved a petition by Le & Lam Properties to allow the annexation of a parcel of land located at Church Street and its intersection with Jeremy Lane into the town limits.
- Tyana Hagans was nominated by Councilman Johnny Moye to join the Human Relations Board.
- Scheduled a stormwater workshop for 5 p.m. on May 10.