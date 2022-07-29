...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Winterville seeks input on traffic garden: Safety skills course coming to town in the fall
The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of a bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills “traffic garden” coming to Hillcrest Park.
The Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages to learn about road safety in a protected environment, according to a news release from BikeWalkNC.
While traffic gardens are increasingly popular in other parts of the country, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will be the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina, BikewalkNC reported.
Bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages and experience levels are invited to provide feedback on design options through a survey available through Aug. 7 at wintervillenc.com and in-person feedback at BikeWalkNC’s tent at Winterville’s Summer Splash event from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at 252 Main St.
The Traffic Garden will be established using AARP Community Challenge grant dollars secured by BikeWalkNC and unanimously supported by the Town of Winterville’s Town Council at its June meeting. It will repurpose the unstriped portion of Hillcrest Park parking lot.
“It brings me joy to know our community will be exposed to the safety aspects of riding bikes,” Winterville’s Mayor Ricky Hines said.
BikeWalkNC Director Terry Lansdell said the garden will serve as “a lasting example of a community coming together and reflecting its commitment to the safety of all road users.”
The traffic garden is slated to be completed this fall. The Town of Winterville and BikeWalk NC will formally dedicate the garden at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 29 as part of BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, to be held in Greenville on Oct. 27-29 at the East Carolina Heart Institute. For more information about the Summit, please visit www.bikewalknc.org
Winterville and Bike Walk NC are working in partnership with BikeWalkNC, AARP, Pitt County Planning and Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups to develop the traffic garden.